Stevie Nicks Congratulates Sheryl Crow on Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction: 'I Am So Proud'

Stevie Nicks is saluting Sheryl Crow after the announcement of her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction!

In a heartfelt Instagram letter dedicated to her "dearest Sheryl," Nicks reacted to the news of her friend's latest honor — as she's set to be inducted in November alongside the likes of Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson and others.

"Yes, you can call me psychic ~ I have been listening to Sheryl Crow radio on Pandora for the last 4 days. ~ so many of our memories came flooding back," Nicks, 74, wrote.

"Congratulations, Miz Crow for your upcoming induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ~ I am so proud of you ~ It's a very elite club for us women," she continued. "I found out at 4 o'clcok this morning and had to dance around my room for you. See you on the road! Love you, Stevie."

Crow, 61, responded in the comment section of Nicks's post: "If it were not for you, Stevie Nicks, there would be no me."

"You inspire me and you make me want to inspire others," Crow continued. "I love you and I'm blessed to know you. 💕"

The pair's friendship dates back years, as they've duetted several times over the last three decades — from performing "Strong Enough" together to working on "Sorcerer" off Nicks' 2001 LP Trouble In Shangri-La. They've even performed together on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019.

Sheryl Crow. Neilson Barnard/Getty

And when it comes to this year's Hall of Fame inductees, Crow is surrounded by other musical greats. Among the aforementioned names, Crow will be inducted beside Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners, with DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray earning the musical influence award and Chaka Khan, Al Kooper and Bernie Taupin earning the excellence award.

"This year's incredible group of Inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll," John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation said in a press release. "We are honored that this November's Induction Ceremony in New York will coincide with two milestones in music culture; the 90th birthday of Willie Nelson and the 50th Anniversary of the birth of Hip Hop."

After the announcement this week, Crow told Rolling Stone that she was "shocked" by the news of her induction. Crow's latest recognition follows her 9 career Grammy wins, three American Music Awards, one Billboard Music Award, one ACM award and plenty of other accolades.

"I could not have predicted it if I tried, especially in the early days of my career, coming from a town with three stoplights," she said. "Having grown up listening to Willie on my radio station, I just couldn't have predicted it."

"There's no way. Man, I'll tell you what…it's just testimony to the fact that you never know what can happen with a little hard work, taking some chances…You just never know."