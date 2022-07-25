Stevie Nicks will kick off her new tour dates on Sept. 13 in Clarkston, Michigan

Stevie Nicks Says She's 'So Excited to Be Back on the Road' as She Announces Fall Tour Dates

Stevie Nicks is going back on the road!

Months after the "Edge of Seventeen" singer canceled the remaining portion of her 2021 tour, she announced that she'll be starting things back up this fall.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Here we go! I'm so excited to be back on the road and can't wait to see everyone," the Fleetwood Mac member, 74, wrote on Instagram Monday alongside a photo of her tour poster. "Tickets for my fall tour with @vanessacarltonactual go on sale this Friday, July 29 at 10 AM. Visit stevienicksofficial.com for all the info. Link in bio."

In August, Nicks canceled the remaining portion of her tour over concerns surrounding the rising number of COVID-19 cases around the country.

"These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made. I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us," she wrote.

"While I'm vaccinated, at my age I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the five performances I had planned for 2021," she continued. "Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer."

The Grammy winner added, "I'm devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022."

Later, in April, she announced she would perform four shows as part of a limited summer and early fall tour — and she planned to appear at music festivals including Bonnaroo, Jazz Aspen Snowmass, Sea Hear Now, Sound on Sound and Ohana.

RELATED VIDEO: Fleetwood Mac Guitarist Danny Kirwan Dies at Age 68: He 'Will Forever Live on in the Music'

Nicks is still slated to perform at the remaining music festivals, and will kick off the tour on Sept. 13 in Clarkston, Michigan. It'll wrap up on Oct. 28 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Meanwhile, Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie recently told Rolling Stone she didn't feel "physically up for" one final tour as a band, but she's open to the possibility.

"I'm in quite bad health. I've got a chronic back problem which debilitates me. I stand up to play the piano, so I don't know if I could actually physically do it. What's that saying? The mind is willing, but the flesh is weak," she said. "I'm quite happy being at home. I don't know if I ever want to tour again. It's bloody hard work… I'll just leave it open and say that we might."

Stevie Nicks' tour dates are below.

Sept. 13 — Pine Knob Music Theatre — Clarkston, Michigan

Sept. 19 — Xfinity Center — Mansfield, Massachusetts

Sept. 22 — Maine Savings Amphitheatre — Bangor, Maine

Oct. 3 — Hollywood Bowl — Los Angeles

Oct. 6 — Ak-Chin Pavilion — Phoenix

Oct. 9 — Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion — The Woodlands, Texas

Oct. 12 — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre — Alpharetta, Georgia

Oct. 16 — Ascend Amphitheater — Nashville

Oct. 19 — Credit One Stadium — Charleston, South Carolina

Oct. 22 — PNC Music Pavilion — Charlotte, North Carolina

Oct. 25 — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre — Tampa, Florida