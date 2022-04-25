Stevie Nicks Announces 2022 Tour Dates After Expressing Caution Toward Performing amid COVID

On Monday, Stevie Nicks announced four new concerts as part of a limited summer and early fall tour, marking her first live shows since before the COVID-19 pandemic's onset

Stevie Nicks is finally ready to return to the stage.

On Monday, the 73-year-old musician and Fleetwood Mac frontwoman announced four new concerts as part of a limited summer and early fall tour, marking her first live shows since before the COVID-19 pandemic's onset.

Nicks' 2022 tour launches with a performance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on May 7, and the newly-announced show dates include June 10 at the RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Washington, June 12 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, June 16 at the USANA Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City, Utah, and June 21 at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana.

Throughout the tour, the "Edge of Seventeen" performer will also appear at music festivals including Bonnaroo, Jazz Aspen Snowmass, Sea Hear Now, Sound on Sound, and Ohana.

Despite many other musicians performing concerts throughout 2021, Nicks announced in August that she was canceling all of her tour dates for the year, citing uncertainty and discomfort surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made. I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

"While I'm vaccinated, at my age I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the five performances I had planned for 2021," continued Nicks. "Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer."

"I'm devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022," concluded the Grammy winner, who was scheduled to perform at last year's New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Jazz Aspen Festival as well as BottleRock Napa Valley and both weekends of the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

Stevie Nicks | Credit: Live Nation

Tickets for Nicks' newly announced tour dates will go on sale starting Friday, April 29 at 10am local here.

Tour dates are below:

May 7 - New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

May 11 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 14 - George, WA - The Gorge Amphitheatre

June 10 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

June 12 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 16 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

June 19 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo

June 21 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 4 - Snowmass, CO - JAS Aspen Snowmass

Sept. 17 - Asbury Park, NJ - Sea Hear Now Festival

Sept. 24 - Bridgeport, CT - Sound on Sound Festival