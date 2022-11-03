Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel Extend Co-Headlining Tour with Two New Stadium Shows — See the Dates!

"Excited to hit the road with the amazing @billyjoel in 2023," the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday

By
Published on November 3, 2022 03:33 PM
Stevie Nicks, Billy Joel
Stevie Nicks, Billy Joel. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic; Michael Loccisano/Getty

And just when fans thought they would only have once chance to catch the iconic Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel's upcoming concert — there's now two more dates!

On Wednesday, the legendary musicians announced they would be teaming up for a one-night-only concert in April at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys. The following day, two new dates were revealed: one in Inglewood, California on March 10 and another in Nashville on May 19.

"Excited to hit the road with the amazing @billyjoel in 2023," the "Edge of Seventeen" singer, 74, shared on Wednesday, before she edited the post Thursday morning to include the two new dates. "More soon!"

The April performance was announced at a press conference held by Arlington Mayor Jim Ross and Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones, who said the team was "so fired up" about the show, according to The Dallas Morning News.

The show will be the first performance for Nicks after she finishes the two remaining dates on her fall tour this weekend. The dates, in Texas and in her hometown of Phoenix, were rescheduled from October.

Joel, meanwhile, will continue his Madison Square Garden residency in New York City over the next few months, and will also perform through July in Atlanta, New Zealand and Australia, Florida and London.

RELATED VIDEO: Olivia Rodrigo Surprises Fans at Billy Joel's Madison Square Garden Concert: 'Biggest Honor Ever'

The "Piano Man" singer, 73, told Newsday in 2019 that he has no plans to slow down.

"I've become very comfortable with that concept of maybe you just don't retire," he said. "Maybe it just keeps going because people want to keep seeing it. And it's a great job. I have a great band. I play great venues. And I make great money. So what's wrong with that?"

Nicks has said similar; in 2017, the Fleetwood Mac frontman told Rolling Stone that she'd "never retire."

Tickets for the stars' show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

