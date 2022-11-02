Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel Announce One-Night-Only Co-Headlining Show in Texas: 'Two Icons'

They've both had long, influential careers, but Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks have never shared a stage — until now.

The legendary musicians announced Wednesday that they'll team up for a one-night-only concert in April that'll take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

"Excited to hit the road with the amazing @billyjoel in 2023," Nicks wrote on social media of the show, which is being billed as a performance that'll feature "Two Icons, One Night."

It remains unclear if the two will add additional shows together to their schedule.

The April performance was announced at a press conference held by Arlington Mayor Jim Ross and Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones, who said the team was "so fired up" about the show, according to The Dallas Morning News.

The show will be the first performance for Nicks, 74, after she finishes the two remaining dates on her fall tour this weekend. The dates, in Texas and in her hometown of Phoenix, were rescheduled from October.

Joel, meanwhile, will continue his Madison Square Garden residency in New York City over the next few months, and will also perform through July in Atlanta, New Zealand and Australia, Florida and London.

The "Piano Man" singer, 73, told Newsday in 2019 that he has no plans to slow down.

"I've become very comfortable with that concept of maybe you just don't retire," he said. "Maybe it just keeps going because people want to keep seeing it. And it's a great job. I have a great band. I play great venues. And I make great money. So what's wrong with that?"

Nicks has said similar; in 2017, the Fleetwood Mac frontman told Rolling Stone that she'd "never retire."

"My friend Doug Morris, who's been president of, like, every record company, said to me once, 'When you retire, you just get small.' Stand up straight, put on your heels, and get out there and do stuff," she said. "I want to do a miniseries for the stories of Rhiannon and the gods of Wales, which I think would be this fantastic thing, but I don't have to retire from being a rock star to go and do that. I can fit it all in."

Tickets for the stars' show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.