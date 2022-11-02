Entertainment Music Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel Announce One-Night-Only Co-Headlining Show in Texas: 'Two Icons' The pair will share the stage in Arlington, Texas in April By Rachel DeSantis Rachel DeSantis Instagram Twitter Rachel DeSantis is a writer/reporter covering music at PEOPLE. She has held various roles since joining the brand in 2019, and was previously a member of the human interest team. As a music writer, Rachel interviews everyone from rock-and-roll legends to up-and-coming stars for magazine feature stories and digital news stories. Rachel is based in New York City, and previously worked as an entertainment reporter at the New York Daily News after getting her start as an Entertainment Weekly intern. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 2, 2022 05:05 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Stevie Nicks, Billy Joel. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic; Michael Loccisano/Getty They've both had long, influential careers, but Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks have never shared a stage — until now. The legendary musicians announced Wednesday that they'll team up for a one-night-only concert in April that'll take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys. "Excited to hit the road with the amazing @billyjoel in 2023," Nicks wrote on social media of the show, which is being billed as a performance that'll feature "Two Icons, One Night." It remains unclear if the two will add additional shows together to their schedule. The April performance was announced at a press conference held by Arlington Mayor Jim Ross and Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones, who said the team was "so fired up" about the show, according to The Dallas Morning News. The show will be the first performance for Nicks, 74, after she finishes the two remaining dates on her fall tour this weekend. The dates, in Texas and in her hometown of Phoenix, were rescheduled from October. Stevie Nicks Returns to the Hollywood Bowl for a Witchy Night of Shawls, Classics and Tributes Joel, meanwhile, will continue his Madison Square Garden residency in New York City over the next few months, and will also perform through July in Atlanta, New Zealand and Australia, Florida and London. The "Piano Man" singer, 73, told Newsday in 2019 that he has no plans to slow down. RELATED VIDEO: Olivia Rodrigo Surprises Fans at Billy Joel's Madison Square Garden Concert: 'Biggest Honor Ever' "I've become very comfortable with that concept of maybe you just don't retire," he said. "Maybe it just keeps going because people want to keep seeing it. And it's a great job. I have a great band. I play great venues. And I make great money. So what's wrong with that?" Nicks has said similar; in 2017, the Fleetwood Mac frontman told Rolling Stone that she'd "never retire." Billy Joel Taps Def Leppard's Joe Elliott to Perform a 'Pour Some Sugar on Me' Duet in Detroit "My friend Doug Morris, who's been president of, like, every record company, said to me once, 'When you retire, you just get small.' Stand up straight, put on your heels, and get out there and do stuff," she said. "I want to do a miniseries for the stories of Rhiannon and the gods of Wales, which I think would be this fantastic thing, but I don't have to retire from being a rock star to go and do that. I can fit it all in." Tickets for the stars' show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.