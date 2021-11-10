Stevie J Files for Divorce from Faith Evans After 3 Years of Marriage

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 17: Faith Evans (L) and her husband Stevie J attend the 2018 Soul Train Awards, presented by BET, at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2018

Faith Evans and Stevie J are calling it quits.

The record producer filed a petition for divorce from the singer on Monday in the Los Angeles Superior Court, PEOPLE can confirm. The couple was married for three years.

When reached by PEOPLE, reps for Stevie and Evans had no comment.

The "I'll Be Missing You" singer, 48, and the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star, 50, tied the knot in July 2018 in a Vegas hotel room surrounded by friends and family.

Shortly after, Stevie shared his love for Evans in a Twitter post.

Stevie J and Faith Evans attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Faith Evans and Stevie J. | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

"I love you Faith Renee Jordan," he said, as the singer replied back, "I love you back Steven Aaron Jordan."

Before their marriage, Stevie confirmed his relationship with Evans in December 2016 during an appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show.

Though both stars have children from previous relationships, they did not have any together. Stevie was previously linked to ex-girlfriend Joseline Hernandez, while Evans was previously married three other times to Notorious B.I.G. and then Todd Russaw.

Last month, Stevie tweeted "Next chapter," hinting at an upcoming change. Meanwhile, however, Evans dedicated a special post to Stevie on Instagram in honor of his birthday last week.

"Happy & blessed birthday Mr J! Hurry up, so we can turn up!" she wrote.

In 2019, Evans and Stevie opened up to PEOPLE about how married life had changed their relationship.

"I got to put in more work, know what I'm saying? I upped it from three to five times a day," Stevie said at the time, making a suggestive comment about their sex life.

"I knew he was going to go there with it," added Evans. "I already knew."