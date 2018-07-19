Love, Hip Hop and Drama: 5 Things to Know About Faith Evans' New Husband, Producer Stevie J

Faith Evans stunned fans this week when it was revealed that the R&B star and widow of Biggie Smalls had tied the knot with hit-making producer and VH1 Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Stevie J.

According to TMZ, the couple said “I do” in their Las Vegas hotel room Tuesday night surrounded by family and friends after applying for their marriage license in Clark County. “I love you Faith Renee Jordan,” he later wrote on Twitter, as the singer replied back, “I love you back Steven Aaron Jordan,” using his full name.

I love you back Steven Aaron Jordan — Faith Evans (@faithevans) July 18, 2018

Though the pair were known to be working together recently — even releasing a very steamy music video for her new song “A Minute” — the internet flew into a frenzy over the news. For his part, Stevie J has had a storied career in music and a drama-filled run on reality TV.

Here are 5 Things to Know about Faith Evans’ new husband Stevie J.

Faith Evans and Stevie J. Leon Bennett/Getty Images; Marcus Ingram/WireImage

1. He hails from upstate New York and started his career at Bad Boy records.

Stevie J was born in Buffalo and raised in Rochester. To pursue music he made his way down to New York City where he got his start as one of Bad Boy Records’ “Hitmen,” a band of producers and writers Puff Daddy depended on to churn out hits.

Stevie J and Diddy.

2. He was a wildly successful and sought after producer in the late ’90s and early ’00s.

He’s the man behind smash hits like Mariah Carey’s “Honey,” and even his future wife Faith Evans’ and Puff Daddy’s ode to Biggie, “I’ll Be Missing You.” In 1997 he took home a Grammy for his work on Puff Daddy’s first album No Way Out. With their strong ties to Bad Boy, Stevie J and Faith Evans worked closely together in the past and seem to have a long history to build their new life upon.

3. He previously had a rocky marriage with Love & Hip Hop costar Joseline Hernandez, with whom he had his seventh child in 2016.

Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez.

Stevie J was first introduced to VH1 viewers as a hitmaker who was entranced with his sexy new rap talent, the self-proclaimed Puerto Rican Princess Joseline Hernandez. Over the years the pair got together, broke up, fought viciously with his exes and one another and eventually married. They welcomed a daughter, Bonnie Bella Jordan, in 2016, Stevie J’s sixth child. But before the baby was born they’d already split and divorce followed. In the wake of his marriage to Evans, Hernandez shared screenshots of text messages from someone she named “Assh—e” in her phone. Fans speculate they are from ex Stevie J.

4. Prior to Hernandez, J had an on-again off-again relationship with Love & Hip Hop star Mimi Faust.

Mimi Faust.

Faust became a fixture on Love & Hip Hop when she was introduced as Stevie J’s girlfriend and mother of his daughter Eva Jiselle Jordan. But as the producer tried hard to juggle concurrent relationships with Hernandez and Faust, things got increasingly ugly between the three. Faust eventually moved on and in 2016 revealed to viewers that she was bisexual. She recently confirmed her relationship with WNBA star Tamera Young.

5. Fatherhood has been a joy and a challenge for Stevie J.

Dad to Bonnie Bella Jordan, 1, Eva Giselle Jordan, 9, Savannah Jordan, 20, Dorian Jordan, 23, Sade Jordan, 23, and Steven Jordan Jr., 19 — as well as adopted son Angelo Antonio Fernandez — Stevie J has often spoken about how seriously he takes fatherhood, given the damaged relationship he had when his own father allegedly left when he was a child. Even so, he’s struggled with the role as well. Earlier this year, TMZ reported that Stevie J owed more than $1 million in back child support, having plead guilty to the charge in 2017. On the show, his eldest son shared his distress over not having him around, but the producer has been vocal about trying to make amends. “I love my kids,” he’s said. “More than I love me.”