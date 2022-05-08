Stevie J. Apologizes to Faith Evans on Mother's Day: 'I've Learned My Lesson'

Stevie J. filed for divorce from Faith Evans last November after a three-year marriage

Stevie J. is expressing his regrets over his past behaviors toward his estranged wife Faith Evans.

While sharing a Mother's Day post on Instagram on Sunday, the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star issued a public apology to Evans, 48, over his past actions against her.

"Faith Rene Jordan I've hurt you, disrespected you and humiliated you in front of the world," he began his caption alongside a picture of the pair dressed in chic winter coats while standing next to an SUV.

"From this day forward I promise to listen to your feelings and be more delicate with your heart," he continued. "I also promise to build you up even more & to communicate daily with you, respect you and love on you until you're as happy as you were when we got married."

Stevie, 50, concluded his apology note, saying, "I've learned my lesson and I NEVER want to live without you because God knows I'm a better man with you and I'm asking you to find it in your heart to forgive me and allow me to rebuild our trust."

"Happy Mothers Day x I love you," he added.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Stevie J and Faith Evans arrives at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

The Grammy Award-winning producer filed for divorce from Evans last November after a three-year marriage.

According to a court document obtained by PEOPLE in December, Evans asked the courts to deny Stevie's request for spousal support amid their ongoing divorce.

Additionally, Evans also asked to keep her assets from before and since the marriage, including "all property acquired prior to marriage, by gift, inheritance, or devise and after date of separation."

Meanwhile, Evans was not requesting support from Stevie and the document also stated that the couple has been separated since May 29, 2020 (That month, Evans was arrested for domestic violence against her husband, though the charges were later dropped).

Reps for Stevie and Evans did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

However, less than a week after the news of their divorce broke, the "Soon as I Get Home" singer shared a series of videos from a beach trip with Stevie and captioned the post, "Get us free, bruh!"

Despite their legal estrangement, the couple appeared to be spending time together, with Evans telling Entertainment Tonight, "Stevie actually just came in and gave me this glass of champagne" during an interview in December. "I'm pretty sure he will be here for the holidays."

The couple tied the knot in July 2018 in a Las Vegas hotel room surrounded by friends and family.

Shortly after, Stevie shared his love for Evans in a Twitter post. "I love you Faith Renee Jordan," he said, as the singer replied back, "I love you back Steven Aaron Jordan."