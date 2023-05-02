Steven Tyler Says Woman Accusing Him of Sexual Assault Cannot Use His Memoir Against Him

Steven Tyler has filed another response to the woman suing him for alleged sexual assault over 50 years ago.

In documents filed Friday in a Los Angeles County Superior Court, the Aerosmith frontman claims that plaintiff Julia Misley, formerly known as Julia Holcomb, cannot use his memoirs as cause for "emotional distress" in court as it was "free speech" and he does not identify her in his writing.

"Tyler's statements in his memoirs, including his statements about his relationship with Plaintiff, thus concern a matter of public interest and qualify as protected activity," the documents obtained by PEOPLE read.

Tyler, 74, claims that there is a two-year statute of limitations for the claim, based on his 2011 memoir Does the Noise in My Head Bother You? He also claims that his statements in the memoirs "do not qualify as outrageous conduct that was intended to cause emotional distress. Nor can Plaintiff demonstrate that she actually experienced severe emotional distress as a result of the memoirs."

Todd Williamson/Getty

The document continued, "To the contrary, it is Plaintiff who has continued to speak publicly about her relationship with Tyler for over a decade and who is still capitalizing on Tyler's fame by pitching herself as his 'former girlfriend' in her professional-speaker bio. Finally, Tyler's memoirs relay his own experiences from his newsworthy life."

The second memoir in question for Tyler — who recently confirmed he is going on a farewell tour with Aerosmith — is 1997's Walk This Way: The Autobiography of Aerosmith.

A rep for the rocker did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In April, Tyler filed a response to Misley's lawsuit and stated a lengthy set of defenses to the claims against him. Meanwhile, Misley's lawyer suggested that the rocker is simply "gaslighting" her.

In the filing, Tyler stated that Misley consented to their sexual relationship and he had immunity as her legal guardian at the time the alleged events occurred. He also requested for the lawsuit to be dismissed entirely.

Tyler's answer to Misley's complaint listed 24 affirmative defenses denying all of her allegations. In part, Tyler alleged that Misley "has not suffered any injury or damage as a result of any action by Defendant," and "if it is determined that Plaintiff has been damaged, then any such damages were not caused by Defendant."

The response came three months after Misley — who had a sexual relationship with Tyler when she was a teen in the '70s — filed a lawsuit against Tyler for sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Misley filed the lawsuit just days before the Dec. 31 deadline for California's Child Victims Act, which lifted the statute of limitations on reporting childhood sexual abuse crimes.

PEOPLE obtained a copy of the complaint which does not identify Tyler by name, but whose allegations align with comments the rocker has made publicly in his 2011 memoir about a relationship with an unnamed 16-year-old girl. Misley later named Tyler directly in a statement released following the filing of the complaint.

In the complaint, Misley — who "directly quotes" from Tyler's memoir — alleged that Tyler was able to convince her mother to grant guardianship over her when she was 16 years old, which provided a means for the star to allegedly have a sexual relationship with her. She alleged that she was "powerless to resist" Tyler, who had "power, fame and substantial financial ability."

When Misley became pregnant in 1975, she claimed Tyler convinced her to obtain an abortion, telling her that a recent apartment fire would have harmed the baby due to smoke inhalation and a lack of oxygen. A medical professional told Misley that the baby was likely unharmed, the complaint alleged.

Misley said she eventually left Tyler and returned home to Portland after the abortion, married, and became a devout Catholic.