Go Behind the Scenes of Steven Tyler's Recording of the Rolling Stones' Hit Song 'Brown Sugar'

Steven Tyler is jumping back in the music saddle to pay homage to the legendary sound of Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

For his first project in nearly two years, the "Walk This Way" singer traveled to legendary recording studio FAME Studios to re-record a classic hit for the 16-song compilation album Muscle Shoals…Small Town, Big Sound. The album, which is a tribute to studio owner Rick Hall’s memory, features a collection of classic hits by The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Etta James and many more.

The venue is still a working studio that was once home to legendary musicians from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s, and the Aerosmith frontman is sharing exclusively with PEOPLE behind-the-scenes footage from his recording of The Rolling Stones’ hit “Brown Sugar” with Extreme’s Nuno Bettencourt.

“Five years of our career from ’71 to ’75, all Rolling Stones said we were the cheap imitation of The Rolling Stones, and I thought after ’76, I’ll take it!” Tyler, 70, says in the video. “I love The Stones — baddest boy on the block.”



“Me and Steven have talked about doing something for almost 25 years — we’ve never recorded together — and I finally called him and I said, ‘I’ve never asked you for anything, but I think you’re gonna wanna do this one,'” Bettencourt added. “He didn’t even flinch, so it just began there, and then the great musicians that you guys had down here started with that.”

Rick’s son and studio co-owner Rodney Hall tapped artists like Tyler, Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson, Kid Rock, Lee Ann Womack, Chord Overstreet and more to trek down to Muscle Shoals to re-record a song of their choice that came out of the famed studio, reviving hits like "Mustang Sally," "I'll Take You There" and more.

“You walk in and the magic just starts falling into place — the horn section, the music, the vibe, the spirit, the people we work with,” Bettencourt said about recording in the famed studio. “Still, we remained very respectful to The Stones and their version.”

“Steven is brutal on like doing anything, and he looked at me in that moment, he’s like grabbing my hand as we’re listening to it going, ‘We surpassed what we thought this was gonna be,’ [and] that is special,'” Bettencourt said about working with the Grammy award-winning singer.

A portion of the proceeds from album sales benefit the GRAMMY Foundation as well as the Muscle Shoals Music Association and The Muscle Shoals Music Foundation.

“Now to just be a part of it — a small, small, small, small part of it — and to do ‘Brown Sugar’ here is actually one of those things I’ll never forget,” said Bettencourt.

The digital album is available for download and purchase now, with the physical album out Oct. 26.

See the track list below