His Angel! Steven Tyler Shares a Smooch on the Red Carpet with Girlfriend Aimee Preston

Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston are “crazy” about each other!

The legendary Aerosmith rocker, 71, and his girlfriend hit the red carpet together Wednesday night in Hollywood, California, to support his daughter Liv Tyler‘s new sci-fi space film Ad Astra.

Both Steven and Preston, 32, were all smiles as they posed for photographers at the premiere, with their arms around each other and even sharing a smooch for a few snaps.

With his dark hair tied up, the musician wore a variety of necklaces and rings that jazzed up his already stylish ensemble of olive-colored pants, a dark button-down shirt, and a matching blazer. He added a pair of black specs and a snake-like earring to complete the look.

Preston, meanwhile, opted for black cigarette trousers with a matching leather tank top that featured a bit of lace peeking out from the bust. She wore a colorful necklace and her blonde hair down in waves, finishing her outfit with a pair of strappy black stilettos.

Preston worked as Steven’s personal assistant before their relationship took a romantic turn. The couple made their official debut in February 2016 at an Oscar viewing party for Elton John‘s AIDS Foundation.

Over the past few years, they have shared various snapshots of each other to social media (many PDA-laden!), alongside heartfelt messages — like a throwback image of the pair lounging outdoors that Preston posted in March in honor of her beau’s birthday.

“A pic from the first one of these … 👌 And the years of orbiting the sun together just keep getting more of something I hope I never figure out,” she captioned it. “Happy Birthday to the love of the life!”

“Send him a good vibe … or 71!” Preston continued. “I love him whole heaps and I know lots of you do too! HAPPY BDAY MY ❤️! 🙌@iamstevent”

Also on hand to support Liv, 42, at her big night? Steven’s pregnant youngest daughter Chelsea, who showed off her baby bump under a long-sleeved red dress as she posed with her dad, actress sister and husband Jon Foster, placing a hand on her belly in multiple shots.

Chelsea, 30, and Foster — the husband-wife duo behind the EDM band Kaneholler — announced that they’re going to be parents with matching Instagram posts on Monday.

In the photos, Foster, 35, held a sign that read, “Coming Feb 2020” with an arrow pointing to his wife’s growing baby bump, teasing their little one’s due date. In the first shot, the couple are all smiles, and in the second photo, Foster pumps his fist while his wife throws up the rock-and-roll hand gesture.

Both the mom- and dad-to-be kept their captions simple, with Foster writing two exclamation points and Chelsea sharing a red heart emoji.