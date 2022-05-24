Steven Tyler Enters Treatment Program to Focus on 'Health and Recovery' amid Relapse

Steven Tyler's Aerosmith bandmates said the June and July dates of their Las Vegas residency have been canceled as their frontman seeks treatment

Aerosmith rocker Steven Tyler has entered a treatment program following a recent relapse, prompting the band to put their upcoming Las Vegas residency on a temporary hold.

Aerosmith said in a statement on Tuesday that Tyler, 74, underwent foot surgery in preparation for the band's return to the stage, and in managing his pain, suffered a relapse.

"As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years," the statement, which was shared on Instagram, read. "After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery."

The "Dream On" rockers said that they will subsequently be canceling the June and July dates of the Deuces Are Wild residency, which was slated to begin at Dolby Live at Park MGM on June 17.

"We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must cancel our first set of Las Vegas Residency dates this June and July while he focuses on his well-being," Aerosmith said. "We will continue our 2022 dates starting in September, and we'll let you know any further updates as soon as we can. We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows."

"Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time," they concluded.

Tyler has been open about his struggles with substance abuse, and previously revealed that his bandmates and management staged an intervention in 1988 that urged him to seek help for his drug addiction.

"There was a moment in '88 where management and the band pulled an intervention on me. They thought, 'Get the lead singer sober, and all our problems would be over,'" he told Haute Living in 2019. "So I got sober and, you know, it took me many years to get over the anger of them sending me to rehab while they went on vacation."

He added: "But today, because of that moment … I am grateful and owe a thanks to them for my sobriety."

Aerosmith announced the return of Deuces Are Wild in March, and were scheduled to play 24 shows through December.