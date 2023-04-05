Steven Tyler Denies All Claims in Sexual Assault Lawsuit as Lawyer Accuses Him of 'Gaslighting'

Julia Misley, formerly known as Julia Holcomb, filed a sexual assault lawsuit against the Aerosmith frontman in December

By
Published on April 5, 2023 08:45 PM
Steven Tyler attends The Humane Society of The United States' To The Rescue gala at Paramount Studios on May 07, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
Steven Tyler . Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Steven Tyler is denying all allegations stated in a recent lawsuit that accused him of sexual assault of a minor.

In his response to the lawsuit, which the Aerosmith lead singer, 75, filed last week in a Los Angeles County Superior Court, he stated a lengthy set of defenses to the claims against him. Meanwhile, plaintiff Julia Misley's lawyer suggests that the rocker is simply "gaslighting" her.

In the new filing, Tyler states that the plaintiff, formerly known as Julia Holcomb, consented to their sexual relationship and he had immunity as her legal guardian at the time the alleged events occurred. He also requested for the lawsuit to be dismissed entirely, according to the documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Tyler's answer to Misley's complaint lists 24 affirmative defenses denying all of her allegations. In part, Tyler alleges that Misley "has not suffered any injury or damage as a result of any action by Defendant," and "if it is determined that Plaintiff has been damaged, then any such damages were not caused by Defendant."

A representative for Tyler did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Honoree Steven Tyler of music group Aerosmith performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Aerosmith at West Hall at Los Angeles Convention Center on January 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Steven Tyler. Kevin Mazur/Getty

His response comes three months after Misley — who had a sexual relationship with Tyler when she was a teen in the '70s — filed a lawsuit against Tyler for sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Misley filed the lawsuit just days before the Dec. 31 deadline for California's Child Victims Act, which lifted the statute of limitations on reporting childhood sexual abuse crimes.

PEOPLE obtained a copy of the complaint which does not identify Tyler by name, but whose allegations align with comments the rocker has made publicly in his 2011 memoir Does the Noise in My Head Bother You? about a relationship with an unnamed 16-year-old girl. Misley later named Tyler directly in a statement released following the filing of the complaint.

In the complaint, Misley — who "directly quotes" from Tyler's memoir — alleges that Tyler was able to convince her mother to grant guardianship over her when she was 16 years old, which provided a means for the star to allegedly have a sexual relationship with her. She alleges that she was "powerless to resist" Tyler, who had "power, fame and substantial financial ability."

In the memoir, which does not name Misley, Tyler wrote that he "almost took a teen bride" because "her parents fell in love with me, signed a paper over for me to have custody, so I wouldn't get arrested if I took her out of state. I took her on tour with me."

Steven Tyler american idol
FOX/Getty

When Misley became pregnant in 1975, she claimed Tyler convinced her to obtain an abortion, telling her that a recent apartment fire would have harmed the baby due to smoke inhalation and a lack of oxygen. A medical professional told Misley that the baby was likely unharmed, the complaint alleged.

Misley says she eventually left Tyler and returned home to Portland after the abortion, married, and became a devout Catholic.

In a statement from Misley's attorney Jeff Anderson, he called Tyler's response "gaslighting" and said he was using "a sham legal guardianship to avoid prosecution for sex crimes."

"He's heaping more pain on Misley and gaslighting her by falsely claiming that she 'consented' and that the pain he inflicted was 'justified and in good faith,'" Anderson said in a statement. "Never have we encountered a legal defense as obnoxious and potentially dangerous as the one that Tyler and his lawyers launched this week: Their claim that legal guardianship is consent and permission for sexual abuse."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

Related Articles
Steven Tyler attends The Humane Society of The United States' To The Rescue gala at Paramount Studios on May 07, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
Steven Tyler Accused of Sexual Assault and Battery of a Minor in New Lawsuit
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 31: Erica Herman and Tiger Woods look on prior to the match between Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and Serena Williams of the United States in their Women's Singles Second Round match on Day Three of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods Rejects Claims of Sexual Assault in Filing, Calling Erica Herman a 'Jilted Ex-Girlfriend'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 4: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally retouched) Marilyn Manson arrives at 'The Art Of Elysium's 13th Annual Celebration - Heaven' at Hollywood Palladium on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
New Marilyn Manson Accuser Files Lawsuit Claiming Years of Sexual Violence That Began at 16
ashley morgan smithline and marilyn manson
Marilyn Manson Accuser Ashley Smithline Says Her Previous Claims of Sexual Abuse Against Rocker Are 'False'
Esme Bianco, Marilyn Manson
Esmé Bianco and Marilyn Manson Agree to Settle 2021 Sexual Assault Lawsuit
nick carter
Nick Carter's Sexual Assault Accuser Responds to His Counterclaim with Motion to Dismiss
Evan Rachel Wood; Marilyn Manson
Evan Rachel Wood Files Alleged Texts and Voicemails to Prove She Didn't Pressure Marilyn Manson Accuser
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 26: Singer Nick Carter leaves the "AOL Build" taping at the AOL Studios on June 26, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/GC Images)
Nick Carter Countersues Women Who Accused Him of Sexual Assault: 'Opportunists'
ashley morgan smithline and marilyn manson
Marilyn Manson Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Filed by Model Ashley Smithline Dismissed by Judge
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: Horatio Sanz arrives at the premiere of Lucasfilm's first-ever, live-action series, "The Mandalorian," at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. on November 13, 2019. "The Mandalorian" streams exclusively on Disney+. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
NBC Responds to Latest Sexual Assault Claims Against 'Saturday Night Live' 's Horatio Sanz
DeMario Jackson is seen on May 21,
'Bachelorette' and 'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum DeMario Jackson Sued by 2 Women for Alleged Sexual Assault
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Tiffany Haddish arrives at the The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 10, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Tiffany Haddish Sued for Molestation, Actress's Lawyer Says Claims Are 'Bogus'
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie Calls Brad Pitt's Winery Lawsuit 'Part of a Problematic Pattern' in New Court Filing
Bill Cosby
Five Women, Including 2 'Cosby Show' Actors, File New Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Bill Cosby
Snoop Dogg
Woman Who Previously Accused Snoop Dogg of Sexual Assault Refiles Lawsuit After Dropping It
James Toback from 'The Private Life Of A Modern Woman' walks the red carpet ahead of the 'The Leisure Seeker (Ella & John)' screening during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 3, 2017 in Venice, Italy.
Oscar-Nominated Director James Toback Accused of Being a 'Serial Sexual Predator' in New Complaint