Steven Tyler Accused of Sexual Assault and Battery of a Minor in New Lawsuit: Report

Julia Holcomb alleges the singer, who is not named in the suit, sexually assaulted her in a claim that was filed days before the deadline for California's Child Victims Act, Rolling Stone reports

By
Published on December 30, 2022 01:10 PM
Steven Tyler attends The Humane Society of The United States' To The Rescue gala at Paramount Studios on May 07, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
Steven Tyler. Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

A woman who allegedly had a sexual relationship with Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler when she was a teen in the 1970s has filed a lawsuit for sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, according to Rolling Stone.

Julia Holcomb filed the lawsuit just days before the Dec. 31 deadline for California's Child Victims Act, which lifted the statute of limitations on reporting childhood sexual abuse crimes, the outlet reported.

The magazine obtained a copy of the lawsuit which does not identify Tyler by name, but whose allegations align with comments the rocker has made publicly in his 2011 memoir Does the Noise in My Head Bother You? about a relationship with an unnamed 16-year-old girl.

A representative for Tyler did not return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Rolling Stone reports that in the lawsuit, Holcomb — who "directly quotes" from Tyler's memoir — alleges that Tyler was able to convince her mother to grant guardianship over her when she was 16 years old, which provided a means for the star to allegedly have a sexual relationship with her. She alleges that she was "powerless to resist" Tyler, who had "power, fame and substantial financial ability."

In the memoir, which does not name Holcomb, Tyler wrote that he "almost took a teen bride" because "her parents fell in love with me, signed a paper over for me to have custody, so I wouldn't get arrested if I took her out of state. I took her on tour with me."

Holcomb says the two met after she attended an Aerosmith concert in 1973. According to the lawsuit, Tyler allegedly took the teenager back to his hotel room where he "performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct upon" her, the outlet reports.

Shortly after the encounter, Holcomb claims that Tyler arranged for her to fly across state lines to meet him at another tour stop. She says their relationship continued after the star was able to convince Holcomb's parents to grant custody, provided that he would enroll her in school and give her access to medical care.

But Tyler "did not meaningfully follow through on these promises and instead continued to travel with, assault and provide alcohol and drugs to Plaintiff," according to the complaint obtained by Rolling Stone.

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith poses for a portrait in September 1985 in Boston, Massachusetts
Steven Tyler. Deborah Feingold/Getty

When Holcomb became pregnant in 1975, she claimed Tyler convinced her to obtain an abortion, telling her that a recent apartment fire would have harmed the baby due to smoke inhalation and a lack of oxygen. A medical professional told Holcomb that the baby was likely unharmed, the lawsuit said.

Holcomb says she eventually left Tyler and returned home to Portland after the abortion, married, and became a devout Catholic.

She has since shared her experience on the "far-right, anti-abortion website Lifesitenews," and other platforms including Tucker Carlson's show on Fox News and the anti-abortion website Lifesitenews, Rolling Stone reported. She also referenced the claims in the 2021 documentary Look Away.

"I became lost in a rock and roll culture," Holcomb wrote in 2011, per the outlet. "In Steven's world it was sex, drugs, and rock and roll, but it seemed no less chaotic than the world I left behind. I didn't know it yet, but I would barely make it out alive."

Related Articles
Bill Cosby
Five Women, Including 2 'Cosby Show' Actors, File New Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Bill Cosby
Singer Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys attends the unveiling of Marvel's Hulkbuster armor wax figure at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas at The Venetian Las Vegas on February 28, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Nick Carter Sued for Sexual Battery in 2001 Fan Incident as Source Denies Allegations
E. Jean Carroll Donald Trump
Former Advice Columnist E. Jean Carroll Files New Rape Lawsuit Against Donald Trump
DeMario Jackson is seen on May 21,
'Bachelorette' and 'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum DeMario Jackson Sued by 2 Women for Alleged Sexual Assault
Warren Beatty attends AARP The Magazine's 19th Annual Movies For Grownups Awards
Warren Beatty Sued by Woman for Allegedly Raping Her in 1973 When She Was a Teenager
Robert Griswold of Team United States celebrates winning the gold medal
Paralympic Swimmer Robert Griswold Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teammate in New Lawsuit
snoop dogg
Snoop Dogg Accused of Sexual Assault in New Lawsuit Filed Ahead of Super Bowl Performance
George Foreman attends a news conference announcing the formation of Foreman Boys Promotions which will be run by his sons George Foreman Jr. and George Foreman IV at The Frank Erwin Center on March 19, 2013 in Austin, Texas.
George Foreman Accused of Raping 2 Underage Teens in New Lawsuits
Anthony Rapp, Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey Granted Partial Dismissal in Court Tied to Anthony Rapp Assault Allegations: Report
E. Jean Carroll Donald Trump
Judge Rules Donald Trump Must Sit for Deposition in Assault Accuser's Defamation Lawsuit
Anthony Rapp, Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey Found Not Liable for Battery in Connection to Anthony Rapp Sexual Assault Allegations
Kevin Spacey
A Timeline of Kevin Spacey's Controversies, as He Faces Sexual Assault Trial in New York City
E. Jean Carroll Donald Trump
Former Advice Columnist E. Jean Carroll Says She Plans to Sue Trump Under New Sexual Assault Law
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: Horatio Sanz arrives at the premiere of Lucasfilm's first-ever, live-action series, "The Mandalorian," at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. on November 13, 2019. "The Mandalorian" streams exclusively on Disney+. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
NBC Responds to Latest Sexual Assault Claims Against 'Saturday Night Live' 's Horatio Sanz
Snoop Dogg
Woman Who Previously Accused Snoop Dogg of Sexual Assault Refiles Lawsuit After Dropping It
Mystikal backstage during Drive-In Concerts Jokes & Jams II at Georgia International Convention Center on September 05, 2020 in College Park, Georgia.
Rapper Mystikal Pleads Not Guilty to Charges of Rape, Property Damage and Drug Possession: Report