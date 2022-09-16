Steve Aoki 'Went Introspective' with 'HiROQUEST: Genesis' and Discovered 'Other Passions'

"I'm a very fluid human being. I just flow wherever things lead me," the DJ tells PEOPLE

By
Published on September 16, 2022 05:45 PM
Steve Aoki Releases Seventh Studio Album Hiroquest
Steve Aoki. Photo: Aldo Carrera

For Steve Aoki, quarantining during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic was a moment of reflection. In those moments, he discovered he could go back to his roots — which led him to the making of his seventh studio album.

On Friday, Aoki (né Steven Hiroyuki Aoki) released his latest record titled HiROQUEST: Genesis and he spoke to PEOPLE about the creative process, along with his newly discovered interests.

"This album was a long time in the making," Aoki, 44, tells PEOPLE. "My previous albums have this inspiration from being on the road or playing in front of a lot of people, and that does trickle into your creative pursuit. But with this one, I really went more introspective. I kind of went nostalgic. I picked up a guitar, I picked up a bass ... I was playing what I used to play before I was a DJ — I used to be in bands."

Steve Aoki Releases Seventh Studio Album Hiroquest
HiROQUEST: Genesis album cover art. Courtesy Dim Mak

He continues, "I say the core genre on the album is actually more rock than EDM (electronic dance music). There's EDM sounds in it, but I really went down that rabbit hole. But at the same time, I needed to just make sure to maintain the global sound of Steve Aoki. So I called up all these different artists from different genres."

This led to collaborations with artists that pushed outside of Aoki's norm — like placing a country spin on "Move On" with Kane Brown and infusing punk rock with Mod Sun on "Movie Star."

"I was playing Call of Duty with Kane Brown, and we bonded over gaming and we bonded over music, and the idea to merge EDM and country into one song, which I think is pretty awesome," he says of working with Brown. "It's the first time I used a harmonica, and there's more country guitar lead that's actually in the track, and a line dance drop. It's really interesting to merge those worlds."

The main thing Aoki wants fans to remember about his music is that "it's global" and has "no boundaries."

This album also marks the first time that Aoki creates a bridge between his love for music and trading cards.

"We weren't planning on making a CD, but we wanted to introduce the whole trading card set in a way where it combines with the music," he says. "So we're like, 'Why not do a CD and kind of bring back the nostalgia of what a CD is?' Most people have probably no idea what a CD looks like."

Each CD features the 26 tracks on the album and one of 64 trading cards designed. His love for collecting started with baseball and football cards as a kid — but he found his way back to it during the pandemic.

Steve Aoki Releases Seventh Studio Album Hiroquest
Steve Aoki. Aldo Carrera

"I'm a very fluid human being. I just flow wherever things lead me. That was the great release or freedom of the quarantine period of time, is that my life was on hold," he explains. "I've been on a moving train doing 200, 300 shows a year for 15 years, and everything stopped. So I was like, 'What are my other passions besides music? I'm still going to make music and create music and play music, but I mean, what are the other passion points?' "

He continues, "I'm a creator, so whatever I love, I want to be on the creative side, I want to be part of the creator economy, I want to help add value to whatever I'm doing, and have fun while I'm doing it."

HIROQUEST: Genesis is out now.

Related Articles
Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Brown attend the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
Kane Brown Says He and Wife Katelyn Are 'Perfect for Each Other' and Talks Their Long-Awaited Collab
Mrs. Fletcher Jackson White
Everything to Know About 'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White
Chad Smith, of Red Hot Chili Peppers, accept the global icon award at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center, in Newark, N.J 2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Show, Newark,
Red Hot Chili Peppers Accept Global Icon Award at 2022 VMAs as Chad Smith Dedicates Win to Taylor Hawkins
2022 Emerging artists IDK Baby Tate Max Drazen Jenna Raine
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists You Should Be Listening to All Summer Long
Maggie Rogers
Maggie Rogers Reflects on Grad School, Going Viral and How Britney Spears Inspired a New Lyric
Beyonce Reveals the Cover Art to Seventh Studio Album Renaissance
Everything to Know About Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Album
Miko Marks Discusses Time Spent Trying to Get Country Music to Give Her a Chance: “I Kind of Gave Up”
Miko Marks on Spending Time Trying to Get Country Music to Give Her a Chance: 'I Kind of Gave Up'
Amanda Shires
Amanda Shires Gets Honest About Challenges of Marriage and Motherhood on New Album: 'Life's Not Easy'
BERKELEY, UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 26: Linda Ronstadt performing at the Greek Theater in Berkeley, California on September 26,1982. (Photo by Clayton Call/Redferns)
Linda Ronstadt's Life in Pictures
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfYW5YtOzi8/ shawnmendes Verified back in time 13h
Shawn Mendes Goes 'Back in Time' to Recreate His 'Illuminate' Album Cover Six Years Later
Nicki Minaj, Kanye West
Nicki Minaj Appears to Call Kanye West a 'Clown' After Cutting 'Monster' from Festival Set
Tove Styrke publicity
Tove Styrke Refuses to 'Censor' Herself on New Album 'HARD' After Coming Out as Queer
Zac Brown Band
Zac Brown Trades Politics and Experimentation for 'Masterpiece Songs' on 'The Comeback'
Chris Young
Chris Young Talks New Collaborations with Old Dominion, Jimmie Allen: 'I've Been Really Lucky'
Bob Dylan Life in Photos
Bob Dylan's Life in Photos
13283669 Winona Oak 13283662 Fior 13283804 Christian Lalama 13284899 James Reid
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists That Should Be on Your Playlists This Spring