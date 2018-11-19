Steve Aoki and K-Pop Band BTS Reveal Star-Studded, All-Asian Video for 'Waste It On Me'

Talk about the star power!

Steve Aoki released the feel-good music video for his hit single "Waste It On Me" which features Korean boyband BTS singing in English for the very first time on Monday—and fittingly it stars Asian-American famous faces in front of and behind the camera!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On a quest to leave an “Asian footprint in music culture,” the Grammy-nominated deejay called on stars like Ross Butler from 13 Reasons Why, Crazy Rich Asians star Ken Jeong, The Gifted actress Jamie Chung, and many more to shine a light on a number of successful Asians in mainstream media.

“It’s bigger than music, it represents a Korean band and one Asian-American DJ that can show other Asians they are also a part of the global commercial musical landscape,” he told PEOPLE about the importance of the song and video. “I feel so deeply about the Asian footprint in music culture that I wanted the music video to have an entirely Asian cast and director.”

Steve Aoki releases the star-studded music video for his hit "Waste It On Me." Eric Cui

With BTS nowhere in sight, “The video tells the story of ‘Waste It On Me’ in an incredibly funny, witty, and clever manner,” Aoki said, before giving a “big shoutout” to all the “incredible actors and people” involved in it, including Butler, Devon, Jeong, as well as Joe Hahn, Jessica Lu, Ben Baller, Jimmy Yang, Devon Aoki (his half-sister!), Jinny Chung, Jared Eng and Tiffany Ma.

“I absolutely loved working on this video,” says Jeong, who portrays a hopelessly lovestruck waiter, hilariously mouthing BTS’ lyrics while the object of his affections (Devon) dines with another man.

RELATED: K-Pop Band BTS Top Time Magazine’s Annual List of ‘Next Generation Leaders’

“It’s so cool to be apart of the number one song…in the WORLD,” he continues. “It’s even cooler that I’m working with my friends, a stellar all Asian-American crew in front of and behind the camera.”

Chung, on the other hand, is the honorary eighth member of BTS.

“Officially a member of the BTS ARMY,” Chung adds. “And thrilled that I got a chance to be a part of the music video continuing the celebration of Asian-Americans.”

Steve Aoki poses with the members of the hit K-Pop band BTS. Steve Aoki/Instagram

The song is a true record-breaker. “Waste It On Me” was placed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart last week, making Aoki’s fifth time on the Top 10 and BTS’ first time on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

RELATED: Steve Aoki Drops ‘Azukita’ Music Video, as Song Becomes Movement in the Zumba Community

Aside from being BTS’ first foray in English-language music, the single — which was also included on Aoki’s fifth studio album, Neon Future III — marks Aoki and BTS’ third project they’ve collaborated on, as well as the second hit to be listed on the Hot 100, following the Steve Aoki remix of BTS’ "MIC Drop" featuring Desiigner.

Neon Future III is available for download and streaming now.