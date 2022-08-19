Stephen Sanchez Says His New EP 'Eyes on My Eyes' Means 'Everything to Me': 'Entire Skeletal Frame'

Stephen Sanchez is wearing his heart on his sleeve.

Friday marked the release of Sanchez's newest EP, Easy On My Eyes. The project reflects on the several different ways in which love can appear — which Sanchez hopes fans can resonate with.

"If my bones were emotions, I pulled out my entire skeletal frame for this record. My new EP, Easy on My Eyes is my entire heart at its most troubadour," Sanchez, 19, tells PEOPLE. "The moments I've spent working with Ian Fitchuk and Konrad Snyder have helped me become a far better artist, friend and human being. This project means everything to me."

Stephen Sanchez. Meredith Truax

He continues, "Although it remains thematically cohesive, it's entirely all over the place sonically. I never want to tell anyone how they should feel, so I just hope this body of work resonates in whatever way you need, for whatever season you're in."

The seven-track EP includes his previously released hit single "Until I Found You" — which boasts over 250 combined Spotify streams — and new song "See the Light." Overall, it demonstrates a side of Sanchez fans have yet to see.

"Love is a scary thing. On the EP, the themes are cohesive. Giving attention to the sides of those afraid to fall in love, those learning to trust in love, and those reflecting on what could've been done to change the ending," he said in a press release.

He added, "Love is human and as humans, we'll never be perfect, even though it's something we all strive for. For me, all of the pain humanizes love. There's a balance in the music because of that."

The singer — who finds inspiration through music from the '50s and '60s — will go on tour starting Oct. 12 with Noah Kahan on his Stick Season North American tour.

The EP follows his 2021 release, What Was, Not Now, and follows the success of his song "Until I Found You." But for Sanchez, it's always been about the music.

"No matter where this thing takes me, I never want to be any more than the person that I am: a kid who loves his friends and his music," he told Rolling Stone earlier this year.