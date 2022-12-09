Jennifer Garner, Gwen Stefani and More Send Love to Céline Dion amid Health Challenges

Stars are sending their love to Céline Dion after she revealed she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome — a rare and incurable neurological disease that can cause debilitating muscle spasms — and would be postponing her upcoming concert dates.

The singer revealed the news in a tearful Instagram video on Thursday and soon after, stars began flooding the comments section to show their support.

"I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through," Dion, 54, wrote in the caption of the post. "It hurts me to tell you that I won't be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February."

"Recently, I've been diagnosed with a very rare neurological condition called stiff-person syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people," she said in her video. "While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know that this is what has been causing all of the spasms that I've been having."

In the comments, Jennifer Garner called Dion "the most beloved woman."

"Please take care of yourself, we will all be waiting for you xxx," the actress continued.

Gwen Stefani wrote "we love you Celine," while Katharine McPhee wrote to her idol, "We absolutely love you! You are the reason I sing & the inspiration for so much. The world will wait. ❤️❤️"

Fashion designer Donatella Versace said she was "thinking" of Dion and "sending you all my love."

"You are talent personified and, as you get better, your power and presence will be felt everywhere again. Wishing you the speediest recovery 😘♥️," she added.

Supermodel Winnie Harlow added, "We love you ❤️🥺🙏🏽 your health is the most important above all! Praying for your recovery, happiness and renewed health ❤️‍🩹"

Bryan Adams kept it short and sweet, writing "All my love Celine. Bryan," while Kate Hudson wrote "Love you Celine" and Selma Blair similarly added, "We all love you so much."

Kristin Chenoweth wrote, "We all love you, everywhere. Please please know whenever you get back out there, so many people will be waiting. Concentrate on you now ! Thank you for letting the world see and hear from you. I will be praying for you, your doctors, your family. God bless you Celine dion."

Last but not least, Brandi Carlile — who always admired Dion for afar — wrote, "I'm sending you so much love. I know we don't know one another but I've always loved you very much and I'll be praying for you and believing in you from here. You've got this."

More stars sending well-wishes included Megan McKenna, Jonathan Van Ness, Drew Scott, Jennifer Hudson, Diane Warren and Tanya Tucker.

Since then, a source told PEOPLE that "Celine is overwhelmed and moved by the outpouring of love and support from her fans."

"It's been a very difficult time and she has a hard road ahead of her, but she is doing everything she can to get back on stage and see her fans," they added. "They have always been there for her. For now, she is focusing on her health and her children. She is the picture of resilience."