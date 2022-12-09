Jennifer Garner, Gwen Stefani and More Send Love to Céline Dion amid Health Challenges

On Friday, a source told PEOPLE Dion is "the picture of resilience"

By
Published on December 9, 2022 07:20 PM
Stars like Jennifer Garner, Gwen Stefani and Kristin Chenoweth Send Love to Celine Dion After Diagnosis
Jennifer Garner, Celine Dion and Gwen Stefani. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty, Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty, Taylor Hill/WireImage

Stars are sending their love to Céline Dion after she revealed she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome — a rare and incurable neurological disease that can cause debilitating muscle spasms — and would be postponing her upcoming concert dates.

The singer revealed the news in a tearful Instagram video on Thursday and soon after, stars began flooding the comments section to show their support.

"I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through," Dion, 54, wrote in the caption of the post. "It hurts me to tell you that I won't be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February."

"Recently, I've been diagnosed with a very rare neurological condition called stiff-person syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people," she said in her video. "While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know that this is what has been causing all of the spasms that I've been having."

In the comments, Jennifer Garner called Dion "the most beloved woman."

"Please take care of yourself, we will all be waiting for you xxx," the actress continued.

Gwen Stefani wrote "we love you Celine," while Katharine McPhee wrote to her idol, "We absolutely love you! You are the reason I sing & the inspiration for so much. The world will wait. ❤️❤️"

Fashion designer Donatella Versace said she was "thinking" of Dion and "sending you all my love."

"You are talent personified and, as you get better, your power and presence will be felt everywhere again. Wishing you the speediest recovery 😘♥️," she added.

Supermodel Winnie Harlow added, "We love you ❤️🥺🙏🏽 your health is the most important above all! Praying for your recovery, happiness and renewed health ❤️‍🩹"

Bryan Adams kept it short and sweet, writing "All my love Celine. Bryan," while Kate Hudson wrote "Love you Celine" and Selma Blair similarly added, "We all love you so much."

RELATED VIDEO: Céline Dion Reveals Diagnosis with Rare Neurological Disease Called Stiff Person Syndrome

Kristin Chenoweth wrote, "We all love you, everywhere. Please please know whenever you get back out there, so many people will be waiting. Concentrate on you now ! Thank you for letting the world see and hear from you. I will be praying for you, your doctors, your family. God bless you Celine dion."

Last but not least, Brandi Carlile — who always admired Dion for afar — wrote, "I'm sending you so much love. I know we don't know one another but I've always loved you very much and I'll be praying for you and believing in you from here. You've got this."

More stars sending well-wishes included Megan McKenna, Jonathan Van Ness, Drew Scott, Jennifer Hudson, Diane Warren and Tanya Tucker.

Since then, a source told PEOPLE that "Celine is overwhelmed and moved by the outpouring of love and support from her fans."

"It's been a very difficult time and she has a hard road ahead of her, but she is doing everything she can to get back on stage and see her fans," they added. "They have always been there for her. For now, she is focusing on her health and her children. She is the picture of resilience."

Related Articles
celine dion
Céline Dion Is a 'Picture of Resilience' amid Stiff-Person Syndrome Diagnosis: Source
Celine Dion Reveals Diagnosis with Rare, Incurable Neurological Disease Called Stiff Person Syndrome
Céline Dion Reveals Diagnosis with Rare Neurological Disease Called Stiff-Person Syndrome
Celine Dion
Céline Dion Diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome — Here's What to Know About the Rare Condition
Rene Angelil (L) and singer Celine Dion arrive at the premiere of the show "Veronic Voices" at Bally's Las Vegas on June 28, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Céline Dion and René Angélil's Relationship: A Look Back
Celine Dion
Celine Dion Reveals New Film and Music: 'See You at the Movies!'
Reggie Bird Instagram
'Big Brother' Winner Reggie Bird Reveals Usher's syndrome Diagnosis: 'The Worst Outcome'
richard-engel-8.jpg
Richard Engel Honors Late Son Henry on His 7th Birthday, Gives 'Big Thank You' for Support
Gwen Stefani Celebrates Anniversary of Engagement to Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani Celebrates Anniversary of Her Engagement to Blake Shelton: '2 Years Ago Today'
Celine Dion
Céline Dion Postpones Tour Again Due to Ongoing Spasms: 'I'm Doing My Very Best to Get Back'
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend the 48th AFI Life
Gwen Stefani Says She 'Already Won' by Marrying Blake Shelton Ahead of 'The Voice' Premiere
Richard Engel
Richard Engel Announces Death of 'Beloved' 6-Year-Old Son Henry
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: In this image released on June 5, Kornbread attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Kornbread Reveals Cancer Diagnosis: 'Absolutely Curable'
Titanique Breakout Marla Mindelle Reveals the Secret to Her Hilarious Céline Dion Impression
'Titanique' Breakout Marla Mindelle Reveals the Secret to Her Hilarious Céline Dion Impression
Hoda Kotb
Hoda Kotb Gets Emotional as She Shares Tribute After 'Heartbreaking' Death of Richard Engel's Son
Celine Dion
Céline Dion Cancels North American Leg of World Tour as She Recovers from 'Severe and Persistent Muscle Spasms'
Diane Keaton speaks onstage at CinemaCon 2019 The State of the Industry and STXfilms Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 2, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CinemaCon); Jane Fonda attends the Women in Film Honors: Trailblazers of the New Normal sponsored by Max Mara, ShivHans Pictures, and Lexus at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Women In Film (WIF); Reese Witherspoon attends the "Where The Crawdads Sing" photo call at The West Hollywood EDITION on June 07, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Diane Keaton, Reese Witherspoon and More Send Jane Fonda Well Wishes amid Cancer Diagnosis