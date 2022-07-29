Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and More Celebs Name Their Favorite Beyoncé Song — See What They Chose!

Oh my God. Now it's "Break My Soul," because as someone who believes in a progressive agenda, a socialist politic, a feminist politic, ooh, we can look at her body of work. It's so good. But I think definitely now we are in a reckoning where people do not want to be worked down to the bare bones for so little money — and everyone works hard. There's this idea, what did Kim Kardashian say, "Get your ass up and work." And everyone gets their asses up and they work, that's what it means to survive. And what people are actually doing, they're putting in so much work to make other people rich and other people build wealth. And they're just given such a small piece of the pie. So I love "Break My Soul" because it is that workers', kind of, anthem. I love it.