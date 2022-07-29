Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and More Celebs Name Their Favorite Beyoncé Song — See What They Chose!
In anticipation of the release of Beyoncé's seventh studio album Renaissance on Friday, stars revealed their favorite Queen B song (though some found it hard to choose just one) and the story behind its significance.
Dwayne Johnson
It's "Soldier" [by Destiny's Child] because I remember we were shooting a movie, and I was in Czechoslovakia... I heard that, and it became one of my morning songs to put on to go to the gym and crush it. At that time over there... the movie we were shooting was a little bit more on the heavier side, so I needed something uplifting. So that was my jam.
Kevin Hart
"Crazy in Love." I love the collab with her and Jay-Z. I remember that time period. That video was a huge video. The special effects and fire. But it's hard to just pick one song.
Vanessa Bayer
I love "Partition" because there was a time when I took this dance class, and we learned to dance to "Partition." Then when I was at SNL, I tried to teach it to Aidy [Bryant] and Kate [McKinnon]. And basically, I had to wait for the whole song to go. I kept being like, "It starts now. It starts now." We turned it into a video, and it never made it to air, but I have fond memories of trying to teach the dance to Aidy and Kate that I did in my aerobics dance class.
Vanessa Hudgens
Honestly, there's too many. There's a favorite for each mood. I think she encapsulates what it is to be a strong, independent and vulnerable woman. There's so many different sides of us, and I think that she really writes about it all. [For creative business,] "Run the World (Girls)."
Billy Porter
"Love on Top" because it's a real song, and she was singing her ass off.
Colman Domingo
I would always say mine was "Crazy in Love" for some reason. She's burning up a car and standing, whipping her hair. I mean like who doesn't want to do that? Anytime you see her hair whip and being on a car with fire, that's great.
Finneas O'Connell
"Partition." Probably. Yeah, I mean, especially as a producer, the bass on that song is like the coolest bass I've ever heard. I used to sit in my car and listen to that song just trying to figure out how they produced it.
Scott Speedman
"Crazy in Love" is really good. I love all of them. I couldn't name them though. I could hear them, but I don't know the titles.
John Logan
I think "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" is my favorite because I wrote the book to Moulin Rouge, and we use it very significantly.
Quei Tann
Oh my God. Now it's "Break My Soul," because as someone who believes in a progressive agenda, a socialist politic, a feminist politic, ooh, we can look at her body of work. It's so good. But I think definitely now we are in a reckoning where people do not want to be worked down to the bare bones for so little money — and everyone works hard. There's this idea, what did Kim Kardashian say, "Get your ass up and work." And everyone gets their asses up and they work, that's what it means to survive. And what people are actually doing, they're putting in so much work to make other people rich and other people build wealth. And they're just given such a small piece of the pie. So I love "Break My Soul" because it is that workers', kind of, anthem. I love it.
Austin Crute
Right now "Kitty Kat" has just been in my rotation. I've re-added a lot of B'day songs to my rotation lately. And "Kitty Kat" is just, it's the vibe right now. Sometimes you got to just say, "Let's go... He don't want no mo'," because he doesn't, he's playing games and that's the only language that some men speak. So it's time to go. I love "Kitty Kat."
Darwin Del Fabro
One Beyoncé song. You just can't do that. [But] "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)," maybe. Because I'm single.
Anna Lore
It's "Partition" because when you listen to "Partition," you feel sexy. You feel like a whole vibe, even if you're never that person. When you're listening to it, you're like, "Yes."
Hayley Griffin
"Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)," because [it has] the greatest dance and being single's the best.
Alexandria Grey
That's a tricky one, because Beyoncé, she gives us songs, but "Irreplaceable" is probably my favorite one. It's a girl power anthem.
Fin Argus
"Don't Hurt Yourself." I have screamed, cried to that song so many times. It's the best breakup song ever, would recommend if you've recently had your heart broken.
