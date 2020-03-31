Serratos - who embodies the late singer in the Netflix series, Selena - told PEOPLE that she has loved Quintanilla since she was a young girl.

"I've been listening to her since I was way below single digits. 'Baila Esta Kumbia' (the second single released on Quintanilla's 1990 'Ven Conmigo' album), that was my song as a baby. Then it became my karaoke song as a teenager. I've always looked up to and really admired her, but I never thought I would have the opportunity to play her."

Serratos said of Quintanilla, "This woman was a pioneer. She was way before her time. Transitioning into mainstream pop music was not easy for a Mexican woman in the '80s, but she did it gracefully and with such strength. It's something that I really look up to."