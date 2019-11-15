Gigi Hadid, Halsey and More Stars Defend Taylor Swift Against Big Machine

Celebrities are showing their support for Taylor Swift after the singer took another stand against Scooter Braun and Big Machine Label co-founder Scott Borchetta.

On Thursday, the Grammy winner, 29, released a scathing Tumblr post that accused the manager, 38, and her former label head, 57, of blocking her from performing her old hits at the American Music Awards later this month. Swift also alleged that Braun and Borchetta have “declined the use of my older music or performance footage” for a documentary she revealed she has been working on with Netflix.

After her post, many of Swift’s famous friends defended her on social media.

“Scott and Scooter, you know what the right thing to do is 🙏🙏,” Gigi Hadid tweeted. “Taylor and her fans deserve to celebrate the music!!”

“This is not ok…” actress Ruby Rose chimed in on her Instagram Story, before sharing screenshots of Swift’s post.

“Solidarity with Taylor here, this sounds awful,” Lily Allen wrote on Twitter, “and people wonder why music hasn’t had its #MeToo moment?”

Image zoom Gigi Hadid; Taylor Swift; Ruby Rose Lars Niki/Getty Images; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/WireImage; Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Scott and Scooter, you know what the right thing to do is 🙏🙏

Taylor and her fans deserve to celebrate the music!! — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) November 15, 2019

Image zoom Ruby Rose Instagram

Solidarity with Taylor here, this sounds awful, and people wonder why music hasn’t had its #MeToo moment ? https://t.co/lqfRVfhDYK — LILY ALLEN 2.0 (@lilyallen) November 15, 2019

On his Instagram Story, Todrick Hall, who co-executive produced Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video earlier this year, wrote, “This makes me soooo angry.”

“Not only are we looking at an awful business movie, (because one would be incentivized to allow Taylor to perform her songs seeing as it would direct to rediscovery of a catalog they currently profit off of) but this is just mean,” Halsey wrote on her Instagram Story. “This is punishment. This is hoping to silence her from speaking about things by dangling this over her head.”

Halsey continued: “These people are protected because they inspire complicity with fear. Banking on the illusion that people will not stand up for her. That the world will say she is over reacting. You’re barking up the wrong tree. It is her grace and patience in these moments that make her the Artist of the Decade.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift Says Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta Blocking Her from Performing Old Songs at AMAs

Image zoom Todrick Hall Instagram

Image zoom Halsey Instagram

On Twitter, singer Tinashe responded to Swift’s post and wrote, “F— that. We’re with you.”

In a second tweet, she added, “It genuinely genuinely makes me sick to my stomach.”

“Friday” singer Rebecca Black also chimed in and tweeted: “What a complete power pull @scooterbraun @scottborchetta. The way this industry is set up, there are times where we have to get legal permission to perform anything we share rights to. But denying access like this is solely to play with and diminish a person.”

“this is so messed up. 💔,” actress Katie Stevens added.

It genuinely genuinely makes me sick to my stomach — TINASHE (@Tinashe) November 15, 2019

what a complete power pull @scooterbraun @scottborchetta. the way this industry is set up, there are times where we have to get legal permission to perform anything we share rights to. but denying access like this is solely to play with and diminish a person. https://t.co/noNDUeFzYE — Rebecca Black (@MsRebeccaBlack) November 15, 2019

this is so messed up. 💔 https://t.co/8Bqeka4F7j — Katie Stevens (@thekatiestevens) November 15, 2019

Justin Bieber, who is a longtime friend of Braun, his manager, also posted a cryptic message on his Instagram Story on Thursday night, though it is unclear if he was referring to Swift’s new accusations.

“I’m having a rough day, thought I’d share, remind you ur not alone,” he wrote. “Keep pushing.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift Shows Off Her Impressive Vocals in New Song ‘Beautiful Ghosts’ from Cats Musical Film

In her Thursday post, Swift wrote: “I’ve been planning to perform a medley of my hits throughout the decade on the show. Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I’m not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I’m allowed to next year.”

According to Swift, Borchetta tried to negotiate and offered to let her perform and use her music if she agreed not to re-record “copycat versions” of her old songs and “stop talking about him and Scooter Braun.“

“The message being sent to me is very clear. Basically, be a good little girl and shut up. Or you’ll be punished,” wrote Swift. “Please let Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun know how you feel about this.”

On Friday, Big Machine Label released a statement that denied Swift’s allegations and accused her of “false information.”

“As Taylor Swift’s partner for over a decade, we were shocked to see her Tumblr statements yesterday based on false information. At no point did we say Taylor could not perform on the AMAs or block her Netflix special,” the statement read. “In fact, we do not have the right to keep her from performing live anywhere. Since Taylor’s decision to leave Big Machine last fall, we have continued to honor all of her requests to license her catalog to third parties as she promotes her current record in which we do not financially participate.”

Image zoom Scott Borchetta; Taylor Swift; Scooter Braun Rick Diamond/Getty Images; Larry Busacca/Getty Images; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

“We have worked diligently to have a conversation about these matters with Taylor and her team to productively move forward,” the statement added. “We started to see progress over the past two weeks and were optimistic as recently as yesterday that this may get resolved. However, despite our persistent efforts to find a private and mutually satisfactory solution, Taylor made a unilateral decision last night to enlist her fanbase in a calculated manner that greatly affects the safety of our employees and their families.”

“All we ask is to have a direct and honest conversation,” the statement concluded. “When that happens, you will see there is nothing but respect, kindness and support waiting for you on the other side. To date, not one of the invitations to speak with us and work through this has been accepted.”

In late June, Swift slammed Braun, who manages stars like Bieber and Ariana Grande, upon learning that his Ithaca Holdings had acquired her former record label from Borchetta, essentially taking ownership of her masters.

Borchetta then defended Braun in a letter posted to his label’s website, writing: “As to her comments about ‘being in tears or close to it’ anytime my new partner Scooter Braun’s name was brought up, I certainly never experienced that.”

“Was I aware of some prior issues between Taylor and Justin Bieber? Yes. But there were also times where Taylor knew that I was close to Scooter and that Scooter was a very good source of information for upcoming album releases, tours, etc, and I’d reach out to him for information on our behalf,” Borchetta continued. “Scooter has always been and will continue to be a supporter and honest custodian for Taylor and her music.”