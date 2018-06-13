Presenting ... The Most Star-Studded Music Videos of All Time 

What do Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and Madonna have in common (aside from boasting successful music careers)? They’ve all dreamt up epic star-studded music videos we’re still very much obsessed with.

These performers aren’t the only ones showing off their famous friends, however. Keep scrolling to see more memorable music video squads, courtesy of Fergie, Beyoncé and more.

‘Girls Like You’ Ft. Cardi B — Maroon 5

We don’t even know where to begin. Adam Levine and co. got an array of queens including Gal Gadot, Millie Bobby Brown, Jennifer Lopez, Pheobe Robinson, Camila Cabello, Ashley Graham, Tiffany Haddish and Ellen DeGeneres to show off their best moves for the May 2018 video. Oh, and Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo and 20-month-old daughter, Dusty Rose, also stopped by set to make cameos.

‘Family Feud’ — JAY-Z

JAY-Z brought in many of his famous friends to star in the visual accompaniment of the song in which he confirms he cheated on wife Beyoncé. The Carters are featured in the last three minutes of the total eight-minute footage after actors Thandie Newton, Michael B. Jordan, Jessica Chastain, Omari Hardwick, David Oyelowo and America Ferrera act out scenes of infidelity, political turmoil and murder.

‘Swish Swish’ — Katy Perry ft. Nicki Minaj

The high-profile celebrities featured on the “Swish Swish” basketball court? Nicki Minaj, Terry Crews, Molly Shannon, Strangers Things‘ Gaten Matarazzo, and Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson a.k.a. The Mountain from Game of Thrones.

‘Bad Blood’ — Taylor Swift ft. Kendrick Lamar

Also known as the moment we were formally introduced to the majority of Swift’s squad — which includes Lena Dunham, Cara Delevingne, Karlie Kloss and Selena Gomez — “Bad Blood” also featured Jessica Alba and Cindy Crawford … because why not?

‘On the Run (Part II)’ — Beyoncé & JAY-Z

On The Run (Part II)

One issue we have with this faux movie trailer — starring Sean Penn, Blake Lively, Emmy Rossum and Jake Gyllenhaal, among others — is that it pumped us up for a faux epic action film that never came to be. (Insert all the sad face emojis here.) (NSFW language in the video above.)

‘M.I.L.F. $’ — Fergie

Because dreaming up a music video of Hollywood’s hottest celeb moms without having Ciara, Kim Kardashian West, Chrissy Teigen and Alessandra Ambrosio starring in it would be a downright travesty.

‘Happy’ — Pharrell Williams

Because we’re “Happy” to live in a time where we can see Steve Carell, Jamie Foxx, Kelly Osbourne, Jimmy Kimmel and more celebs dance like no one’s watching.

‘Bitch I’m Madonna’ — Madonna ft. Nicki Minaj

Leave it to Madge to show off her famous friends — Beyoncé, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, Chris Rock, Rita Ora, Miley Cyrus and more — in the video for her super-catchy single.

‘Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)’ — Katy Perry

The singer took us back to the 1980s with this house party-set video that not only features unofficial Friday ambassador Rebecca Black and Darren Criss but also Hanson, Corey Feldman and Debbie Gibson.

‘My Song 5’ — Haim ft. A$AP Ferg

Kesha, Vanessa Bayer, Big Sean, Grimes and more famous folks make their Haim music video debut for the band’s “My Song 5” single.

‘A Public Affair’ — Jessica Simpson

Because when you’re as famous as Jessica Simpson, Eva Longoria, Christina Milian and Christina Applegate, heading to a rollerskating rink can cause quite the commotion.

‘Giving Up the Gun’ — Vampire Weekend

The Vampire Weekend music video sees Joe Jonas, Daft Punk and Jake Gyllenhaal go head-to-head with a tennis champ — while Lil Jon serves as the girl’s coach and RZA takes on the role of referee.