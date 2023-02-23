'Stanky Legg' Rapper Oh Boy Prince Struck in Face by 18-Wheeler Brake Pad While Driving on a Texas Highway

Born Matthew Griffith, the artist revealed the brake pad of an 18-wheeler flew off and struck him in the face while driving

By
Published on February 23, 2023 12:45 AM
Atlanta, GA - JUNE 20: Rap Group GS Boyz pose backstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14 at Philips Arena on June 20, 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Ben Rose/Getty Images for Radio One)
Photo: Ben Rose/Getty

Matthew Griffith — known as "Stanky Legg" rapper Oh Boy Prince — was struck in the face by an 18-wheeler's brake pad.

In an interview with The Shade Room Teens, he shared the details of his accident, which occurred on Jan. 6.

According to Griffith, he was headed to an interview with his girlfriend, Unique Musick, in the Dallas-Forth Worth metroplex after dropping off their son.

While driving in the far left lane of the freeway, Griffith said the brake pad of an 18-wheeler flew off and hit his car, windshield and then the dashboard before striking his face and landing in their son's car seat in the backseat.

Griffith added that his girlfriend had to take control of the wheel to avoid a collision since the blow knocked him unconscious. Once he regained awareness of his surroundings, he immediately braked as Musick called 911, he told the outlet.

"I was at a loss for words... I guess I was numb," Griffith said.

Musick said the accident left her in shock: "All I could think about is my son being without his parents, so my main focus was getting us to safety as quickly as possible and getting Prince help."

Griffith was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance where he stayed for five days while he had three surgeries to reconstruct his face and mouth.

"The impact fractured the bones in my face and right eye socket, so they had to put plates in my face, and screws and wires in my jaw," Griffith told the outlet.

Musick shared an update with friends and family before Griffith went in for his first operation.

"Y'all Pray For Prince We We're In a Crazy accident I'm still in shock he's going into surgery in the morning my heart is crushed," she wrote on Facebook.

She continued to give Facebook updates on his progress and linked a GoFundMe page for the rapper that raised close to $1,500, according to The Shade Room Teens.

"Update I Came Home To Get Clothes And Stuff Headed Back To Hospital He Hasn't Had Surgery Yet So It's Just A Waiting Game 🙏🏾 Keep Praying. They Stitched His Face Back It And It's Looking Good I'll be Back Later With Another Update Love Y'all," she said.

On Jan. 18, CS4, the social media group founded by Griffith posted on his Instagram that they would be taking over his account.

"PSA: Due to the unforseen incident that happened to Oh boy prince on January 6, 2023, CS4 is officially taking over this page until he is fully recovered. We wish him a speedy recovery," the message read.

