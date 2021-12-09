Musicians Support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital with Love Music. Stop Cancer. Tees: Photos
Artists from all genres are raising awareness and support for kids with cancer and other catastrophic diseases being cared for at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital this holiday season. The campaign, part of fundraising program #MusicGives to St. Jude Kids, supports the Memphis hospital, where families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food. At St. Jude, music therapy can help reduce pain and anxiety to support kids during physical therapy. Learn more here.
MAREN MORRIS and RYAN HURD
Credit: Andres Martinez
BRETT ELDREDGE
Credit: John Shearer
CARRIE UNDERWOOD
Credit: John Shearer
KANE BROWN
Credit: Andres Martinez
CARLY PEARCE
Credit: John Shearer
JIMMIE ALLEN
Credit: John Shearer
GABBY BARRETT
Credit: John Shearer
SAM HUNT
Credit: Andres Martinez
PISTOL ANNIES
Credit: John Shearer
JASON ALDEAN
Credit: Andres Martinez
DARIUS RUCKER
Credit: Andres Martinez
DUSTIN LYNCH
Credit: Andres Martinez
SCOTTY McCREERY
Credit: Andres Martinez
LUIS FONSI
Credit: Luis Fonsi
JEKALYN CARR
Credit: Stephanie Eley
BANDA MS
Credit: St. Jude
