Musicians Support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital with Love Music. Stop Cancer. Tees: Photos

Artists from all genres are raising awareness and support for kids with cancer and other catastrophic diseases being cared for at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital this holiday season. The campaign, part of fundraising program #MusicGives to St. Jude Kids, supports the Memphis hospital, where families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food. At St. Jude, music therapy can help reduce pain and anxiety to support kids during physical therapy. Learn more here.

By Sarah Michaud December 09, 2021 04:40 PM

1 of 16

MAREN MORRIS and RYAN HURD

Credit: Andres Martinez
2 of 16

BRETT ELDREDGE

Credit: John Shearer

3 of 16

CARRIE UNDERWOOD

Credit: John Shearer
4 of 16

KANE BROWN

Credit: Andres Martinez
5 of 16

CARLY PEARCE

Credit: John Shearer

6 of 16

JIMMIE ALLEN

Credit: John Shearer
7 of 16

GABBY BARRETT

Credit: John Shearer
8 of 16

SAM HUNT

Credit: Andres Martinez
9 of 16

PISTOL ANNIES

Credit: John Shearer
10 of 16

JASON ALDEAN

Credit: Andres Martinez
11 of 16

DARIUS RUCKER

Credit: Andres Martinez
12 of 16

DUSTIN LYNCH

Credit: Andres Martinez
13 of 16

SCOTTY McCREERY

Credit: Andres Martinez
14 of 16

LUIS FONSI

Credit: Luis Fonsi
15 of 16

JEKALYN CARR

Credit: Stephanie Eley
16 of 16

BANDA MS

Credit: St. Jude
By Sarah Michaud