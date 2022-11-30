Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift and Drake Are the Most-Streamed Artists on Spotify Globally

The Puerto Rican star was named the most-streamed artist globally for the third year in a row

Published on November 30, 2022 07:05 PM
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage, Amy Sussman/Getty, Alexander Tamargo/Getty

It's that time of year again, music lovers! Spotify has released its annual Spotify Wrapped, giving listeners everywhere insight into their music taste in 2022.

Aside from the personalized statistics, Spotify also gathers data on the top artists, songs, albums and podcasts of the year. With that, on Wednesday, the streaming platform unveiled that Bad Bunny was the most-streamed global artist — for the third year in a row!

The Puerto Rican star, 28, garnered more than 18.5 billion streams this year. His album Un Verano Sin Ti ranked in first place for most-streamed global albums and his song "Me Porto Bonito" ranked in third for most-streamed global songs. He also doubled his streams from the year prior.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift trailed closely behind as the second most-streamed artist globally and the most-streamed female artist.

Swift, 32, also took the first place spot in most viral artists globally.

Drake came in third place for most-streamed artists globally and first for most-streamed artists in the United States.

Following in fourth and fifth place for most-streamed artists globally are The Weeknd and K-pop group — who is currently on hiatus — BTS.

Bunny released Un Verano Sin Ti in May. The album followed his hit 2020 album YHLQMDLG, and represented a "new era" in his music. The LP is also nominated for album of the year at the 2023 Grammys.

Meanwhile, Swift released her latest album Midnights in October. Shortly after its release, Spotify announced it earned the title of the most-streamed album in a single day on Spotify history.

The "Rich Flex" rapper, 36, release two albums in 2022: Honestly, Nevermind in June and his collaborative album with rapper 21 Savage on Nov. 2 titled Her Loss.

Here is the Spotify 2022 Wrapped Global top list:

Most-Streamed Artists Globally

  1. Bad Bunny
  2. Taylor Swift
  3. Drake
  4. The Weeknd
  5. BTS

Most-Streamed Songs Globally

  1. "As It Was" by Harry Styles
  2. "Heat Waves" by Glass Animals
  3. "STAY (with Justin Bieber)" by The Kid LAROI
  4. "Me Porto Bonito" by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone
  5. "Tití Me Preguntó" by Bad Bunny

Most-Streamed Albums Globally

  1. Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
  2. Harry's House, Harry Styles
  3. SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo
  4. =, Ed Sheeran
  5. Planet Her, Doja Cat

Most Popular Podcasts Globally

  1. The Joe Rogan Experience
  2. Call Her Daddy
  3. Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
  4. Caso 63 (All Languages)
  5. Crime Junkie

Most Viral Artists Globally

  1. Taylor Swift
  2. The Weeknd
  3. Bad Bunny
  4. BTS
  5. Lana Del Rey

Most Shared Lyrics Globally

  1. "Heat Waves" by Glass Animals
  2. "Heather" by Conan Gray
  3. "I Love You So" by The Walters
  4. "Summertime Sadness" by Lana Del Rey
  5. "Somewhere Only We Know" by Keane
