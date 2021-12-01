Taylor Swift ranked No. 2 and was the most-streamed woman artist. Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo dominated in the most streamed song and album lists

Bad Bunny Is the Most-Played Artist on Spotify Worldwide for Second Year in Row with 9.1 Billion Streams

Spotify Wrapped is here!

On Wednesday, Spotify released its personalized Wrapped experience for users of the app, along with data of some of the most-streamed artists and songs in the world. Like last year, Bad Bunny topped the most-streamed artists' chart.

Bad Bunny — who released albums YHLQMDLG and EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO in 2020 — received more than 9.1 billion streams worldwide this year, an increase from 8.3 billion last year. He's followed by Taylor Swift, BTS, Drake and Justin Bieber consecutively on the ranking.

"I don't [do this] to be the no. 1 most streamed artist. I just make music," Bad Bunny said about the recognition. "I just enjoy my 'work.' I hope 2022 is going to be great."

2021 has been a big year for Swift, who is the most-streamed woman artist. She released re-records of fan-favorites Red and Fearless this year after dropping evermore and folklore last year.

As for the most-streamed songs, Olivia Rodrigo's "drivers license" topped the list with 1.1 billion streams. Lil Nas X' "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" followed in second place, while "STAY" by Bieber and The Kid Laroi and "good 4 u" by Rodrigo ranked third and fourth, consecutively. "Levitating" by Dua Lipa and DaBaby ranked No. 5.

Rodrigo also dominated the albums chart, where her debut album SOUR ranked No. 1, followed by Lipa's Future Nostalgia, Bieber's Justice, Ed Sheeran's = and Doja Cat's Planet Her, consecutively.

As for podcasts, The Joe Rogan Experience came in first, followed by Call Her Daddy, Crime Junkie, TED Talks Daily and The Daily.

Here are the lists for the U.S. specifically:

U.S. Most Streamed Artists

Drake Taylor Swift Juice WRLD Kanye West Bad Bunny

U.S. Most Streamed Songs

"drivers license" by Olivia Rodrigo "good 4 u" by Olivia Rodrigo "Kiss Me More (feat. SZA)" by Doja Cat "Heat Waves" by Glass Animals "Levitating (feat. DaBaby)" by Dua Lipa

U.S. Most Streamed Albums