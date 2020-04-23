Spotify Launches New Hub with Dolly Parton, Selena Gomez and Normani Curated Playlists

Image zoom Jason Kempin/Getty; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Spotify is making quarantining amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic a little brighter.

The music streaming platform is launching a new hub, called Listening Together, which includes two new guest-curated shelves, Together and In Case You Missed It, on Thursday, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Together will include a slate of five new weekly playlists curated by celebrities, artists and influencers to accompany popular home-based activities in the micro-hubs Cooking Together, Meditating Together, Working Out Together, At Home Together and Gaming Together. New guest-talent takeovers will take place each week.

To kick off Together this week, Dolly Parton is taking over the At Home Together playlist. As for what her own life looks like “at home” these days, the 74-year-old country legend says everything is “pretty great.”

“[I’m] following all the social distancing rules, living on faith,” Parton tells PEOPLE. “I’m still working like always, trying to bring some light anywhere that I can.”

Image zoom Dolly Parton Courtesy Spotify

And, of course, she’s keeping up her glam routine even while social distancing.

“I always say that the only way I’d be caught without makeup is if a radio fell into the bathtub and electrocuted me,” she jokes. “So yes, I’m always in glam!”

RELATED: These Are the Most Popular Working from Home Songs on Spotify — and Everyone Can Guess No. 1

In these trying times, Parton wants those in need to “keep the faith.”

“God is looking out for us,” she says. “We will come out on the other side of this, and we’re all going to be better people for it. Take care of each other from afar and continue to send love to your friends, family and everyone suffering.”

In addition to Parton, Selena Gomez is taking over the Cooking Together playlist, Normani is taking over the Workout Out Together playlist, Lil Yachty is taking over the Gaming Together playlist and Kiana Ledé is taking over the Meditation Together playlist this week.

Image zoom Selena Gomez

In Case You Missed It, meanwhile, will be the place to experience music from some of the most talked about at-home moments happening in culture.

On In Case You Missed It, fans can expect to find music from DJ sets like D-Nice’s viral “Club Quarantine” dance parties made available on the D-Nice Homeschool playlist and songs played during “Verzuz” DJ battles (launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland) like the recent one between Babyface and Teddy Riley.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.