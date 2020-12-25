"You are 61% basic. All that Shawn Mendes and Billie Eilish makes your Spotify taste like a Frappuccino," the bot told one Spotify user

'How Bad Is Your Spotify' Artificial Intelligence Bot Mercilessly Roasts Your Taste in Music

It might be artificial, but this new robot is intelligently cracking on your taste in music.

The all-new A.I. (artificial intelligence) bot, "How Bad Is Your Spotify?, is designed to make fun of you and your Spotify music library. It was created by digital publication The Pudding and was "trained" in its snobbery by creators Mike Lacher and Matt Daniels. (If you want to check it out, visit the official website and enter your Spotify credentials.)

Users who visit the site get the following greeting: "Hi, I'm an A.I. trained to evaluate musical taste. To get started, I'll need to see your Spotify. I'm just gonna look at what you listen to. I won't post or change anything."

And by "just looking" at your music library, the bot really means, "I'm about to tell you about yourself and your cheesy music selection, so get ready."

After you give the tool permission to access your library, the biting commentary begins. At the end of its analysis, the bot rates just how "basic" you are. According to the bot, everyone is failing in the music department.

Twitter users have been posting screenshots of the bot's jabs and sharing their amusement in hilarious tweets. A Twitter user named Jaden wrote on Thursday, "So, I did the 'How bad is your Spotify' thing and I can say I’m thoroughly insulted. @Corpse_Husband @CORPSE_alt."

A user named Stormy the Christmas Folf joked, "I mean ... It's true, the 'How Bad Is Your Spotify' bot got it perfect. Well, then I am slightly concerned for myself."

"LOL. Nothing like getting roasted by the 'How Bad Is Your Spotify A.I. to brighten up my day," another Twitter user wrote.

"Not me just getting called out by the 'How Bad Is Your Spotify' bot. LMAO," wrote another user.

"I used the ‘How bad is your Spotify?’ and I feel personally attacked," joked another Twitter user. "Do you really listen to 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker) by ZAYN?" the bot rhetorically asked. "You are 61% basic. All that Shawn Mendes and Billie Eilish makes your Spotify taste like a Frappuccino," added the bot.

Yikes.