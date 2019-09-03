'Gimme Some (More) Money': Spinal Tap Bass Legend Derek Smalls Releases Hilarious New Music Video

Get ready for a new music video that cranks it to 11.

Spinal Tap bass legend Derek Smalls has released the visuals for his latest single, “Gimme Some (More) Money,” and PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of the hilarious clip.

Incorporating animation with a flesh and blood Smalls, the video depicts the sights, sounds and smells of a rock icon trying to earn a bit of cash. After all, those Marshall stacks aren’t going to pay for themselves.

“I wanted this video to show all the different things musos have to do to get some (more) money, but we couldn’t afford to shoot that, so they drew them instead,” he explains to PEOPLE in a statement. “And it’s black and white, except for me, because colors cost more, too.”

Spinal Tap faithful are no doubt aware that the track is an update of “Gimme Some Money,” the 1965 single released during the band’s early incarnation as the Thamesmen. This new version, included on Smalls’ 2018 solo album Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing), features the help of fellow rock legend David Crosby on backing vocals, in addition to Waddy Wachtel on guitar, Paul Shaffer on piano and organ, and Jim Keltner on drums.

This November, the rocker will hit the road for Lukewarm Water Live!, his West Coast tour which will kick off at the The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Nov. 6, followed by stops at Seattle’s Moore Theatre on Nov. 9, Vancouver’s Vogue Theatre on Nov. 11 and San Francisco’s Warfield Theatre on Nov. 14.

Each date of the series — a precursor to a major world tour planned for 2020 — will feature Smalls in concert accompanied live by an all-star band as well as a full symphony orchestra and other special guests live via satellite.

Also rumored to attend is Harry Shearer, the noted comedian and actor. So far he has declined PEOPLE’s request for comment.