Zig-a-zig-ah! The Spice Girls Then & Now

Baby Spice is all grown up, now 45, with two children, Beau and Tate, with longtime partner Jade Jones. Bunton most recently served as an "architect" on the reality competition series Boy Band on ABC, where she advised wannabe boy band members.

The series made the performer nostalgic for her girl group glory days. "I had such an awesome experience," she told PEOPLE. "We were conquering all these countries, and it was just like, wow."