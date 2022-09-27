Spice Girls to Release 25th Anniversary Edition of 'Spiceworld' Album: 'Such a Fun Time for Us'

Get ready to "Spice Up Your Life" — again!

On Tuesday, the Spice Girls announced that multiple new and expanded versions of the English girl group's iconic Spiceworld album — featuring the hit singles "Spice Up Your Life," "Too Much" and "Stop" — will be released later this year in celebration of the chart-topping album's 25th anniversary.

"The Spiceworld era was such a fun time for us," said the Spice Girls — Victoria Beckham, Melanie "Mel B" Brown, Emma Bunton, Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm and Geri Halliwell Horner — in a press statement. "We'd just had a number one album with Spice, we were traveling all over the world and meeting our amazing fans, we released our second album AND we had our very own movie! Who would've thought it? It's crazy to think that 25 years have passed."

In addition to the album's original 10 songs, Spiceworld 25 will include "Step to Me (7" Mix)" — which first premiered in a Pepsi ad campaign — as well as the previously released bonus tracks "Outer Space Girls" and "Walk of Life."

The expanded project also features never-before-released songs including the demo version of "Step to Me," live versions of several Spiceworld from concerts in 1997 and 1998, five remixes and a "Spice Girls Party Mix" — aka 15 minutes of remixed Spice Girls hits.

Available in digital deluxe, 2CD with a hardback book, picture disc vinyl, clear vinyl, 2LP deluxe, and double cassette editions, Spiceworld 25 can be pre-ordered now ahead of its Nov. 4 release via UMC and Virgin Records.

Upon its initial release on Nov. 3, 1997, Spiceworld spent three weeks at No. 1 in the UK and sold over a million copies throughout the nation in eight weeks. The album also reached No. 1 in eleven other countries and earned top-10 chart positions in the US, Canada and Japan. Today, the record has sold over 14 million copies worldwide and become certified five-times platinum in the UK as well as four-times platinum in the US.

Spiceworld was accompanied by the Spice World movie, which grossed around $100 million worldwide, and a massive 1998 Spiceworld Tour, during which the group performed to over 2 million fans across North America and Europe.

Spice Girls. Courtesy UMC/Virgin Records

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last year, Mel C, formerly known as Sporty Spice, 47, assured the Spice Girls' loyal followers that she's "constantly" in communication with Mel B, Halliwell and Bunton about getting the group back together for another reunion tour.

"I really hope so," Chisholm told guest host Howie Mandel. "We're talking about it. We are talking about it constantly. It was always the plan. We did these amazing stadium shows in the U.K. islands two years ago. It was the best thing we've ever done. The creativity was so incredible. We had the best time."

"But we've got to come back. Because we love the U.S. Our fans here are amazing," she added.

Chisholm previously told PEOPLE another tour "has to happen" after the success of their 13-date U.K. tour in 2019, and she's even hoping to get Victoria Beckham (a.k.a. Posh Spice) onboard this time.

"At the moment, it's only the four of us. We're working on Victoria. She might be sucked into the idea at some point," she said on PEOPLE (the TV Show!) in October 2021.