Spice Girls Reunite for Geri Halliwell's 50th Birthday: 'A Friendship for Life'

Spice Girls fans got a touch of nostalgia watching the group come together for a special occasion.

Over the weekend, Victoria Beckham, Melanie Chisholm and Emma Bunton joined Geri Halliwell Horner in her 50th birthday celebration.

In a video shared by David Beckham — who's married to Victoria, aka Posh Spice — four of the five Spice Girls were seen dancing and singing along to their 1996 smash hit "Say You'll Be There."

"Special celebrating Ginger 🇬🇧 this weekend and even more special to capture this moment of the girls," the soccer star, 47, wrote. "❤️ A friendship for Life ❤️"

"@officialmelb you were missed ❤️," he wrote of Melanie Brown, who was not in attendance.

In a separate post, the fashion designer, 48, shared a photo posing with Bunton, aka Baby Spice, 46, and Chisholm, aka Sporty Spice, 48. In the next photo, she has her arms wrapped around Bunton.

"Love you @EmmaLeeBunton and @MelanieCMusic 💕 xx VB," she captioned the photo.

In October, Victoria appeared on Watch What Happens Live and addressed a fan who asked if she was willing to do what every Spice Girls fan longs for: a revival tour.

"I had so much fun being in the Spice Girls," she said. "But I think now with everything else I've got going on — with my fashion, and my beauty line, four children — I couldn't commit to that."

Host Andy Cohen then asked if the ABBA hologram concert in London — orchestrated by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller — presented an opportunity the band would be open to.

Anne Hathaway, who was also appearing on the episode, agreed with the host. "Hologram Spice," they both suggested.

"That's a great idea," Beckham replied enthusiastically. "That is a good idea."

Despite the fashion designer's reluctance to commit to any kind of revival, she maintained her love for her former bandmates — and their music.

"I had so much fun in the Spice Girls. I love the girls," she said. "I really, really enjoy singing Spice Girls when I'm doing karaoke."

In honor of the 25th anniversary of Spiceworld, the group's second album, last week, Chisholm has been vocal about her interest in gathering her former band members once again.

"We don't see each other as much as we'd like … but we stay in touch and we're always talking about opportunities and trying to get everyone back on stage together…" she told Extra on Oct. 4.

She added that she and Brown — who recently got engaged — are "championing" the effort to get the girls back on stage — and recruiting Beckham is always a focus.

"We're always working on her. It's like … 'No pressure. But the world wants it,' " said Chisholm "It is our dream to get her back."

