Mel C Says the Spice Girls Want to Bring Reunion Tour Around the World: 'We Don't Want It To End'

Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm says the Spice Girls are ready to give fans across the globe what they really, really want — a world reunion tour.

The 45-year-old singer — known as Sporty Spice — wrapped up the Spice Girls’ 13-date reunion U.K. stadium tour earlier this month alongside bandmates Geri Halliwell Horner (Ginger Spice), 46, Melanie “Mel B” Brown (Scary Spice), 44, and Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), 43. And now, she says the band is ready to take the show on the road.

“I think for us right now, the big thing is we don’t want it to end,” Chrisholm told Billboard in a new interview.

“We’ve had an incredible run here in the U.K.,” she said. “We’d really like to get further afield. We’ve had so many fans that have visited us from all over the world. People have come from New Zealand, North America, South America, everywhere. I think we’d really like to take it out to the fans that haven’t been able to travel but have supported us all these years. So that would be the immediate thing.”

RELATED: The Spice Girls’ A-List Celebrity Fan Club

Image zoom Mel B, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Melanie C Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

The Spice Girls first announced their shows throughout England and Ireland back in November after months of rumors and speculation. The concerts marked the first time the ’90s Brit Pop legends reunited since their high-profile turn during the closing of the Olympic Games in London back in 2012.

Victoria Beckham (a.k.a. Posh Spice) — one of the founding members of the world-famous quintet — sat the reunion out, citing other business commitments, including her fashion line.

“Being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish my girls so much love and fun as they go back on tour,” the 45-year-old mogul said in the statement. “I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!”

“Good luck to the girls today as they start their tour!” she added ahead of their first show in Dublin on May 24, captioning a throwback photo of the group performing in their heyday on Instagram. “#FriendshipNeverEnds” she continued, referencing their breakout hit “Wannabe.”

Image zoom The Spice Girls XIX Entertainment

RELATED: Mel B Says She’s ‘Upset’ Victoria Beckham Didn’t Go to Any Spice Girls Reunion Concerts

Though their were no hard feelings, Mel B did say in June that Beckham’s decision not to participate in the Spice Girls’ limited reunion tour did sting her a bit.

“I expected her to come and just say hi at least. Not even on stage, just as an audience member supporting,” Brown said on ITV’s Good Morning Britain. “Do I look like I know [why she didn’t]? I don’t know. I’m sure she has her reasons for not. I’ve already said, ‘Yeah, I’m upset.’ I still am a little bit. But it is what it is and us girls, we all support each other no matter what. But yeah, it is disappointing.”

“No [it’s not a rift],” Brown clarified. “We’re all adults, we all have to respectfully get on with whatever. But it is a bit disappointing, let’s put it that way.”

Image zoom The Spice Girls in 1996 Tim Roney/Getty Images

Still, Brown and Beckham will be working together soon.

All five Spice Girls have teamed up to once again bring their girl group to the silver screen, more than two decades after their 1997 cult hit Spice World. This time, they’ll be animated — with The Hollywood Reporter reporting that Paramount Animation was aiming to bring the project to the big screen in 2020.

Details about the film’s plot are scarce, but THR says the movie will include new songs as well as ‘90s classics fans will instantly recognize. Paramount Animation president Mireille Soria insisted to THR that all five of the group’s members are “very involved.”

That’s just one of the ways the Spice Girls are always working to keep the band’s brand alive.

“We’re constantly discussing different ways in which we can do that,” Mel C told Billboard. “The legacy is important, and of course, we’d like that to live on.”