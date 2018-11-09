Spice Girls 'Just Presumed' Victoria Beckham Wouldn't Join Tour: 'She Was Never Actually Asked'

While fans were no doubt thrilled by the news that the Spice Girls are hitting the stage in 2019 for a brief tour of U.K. stadiums, some were a little disappointed that Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham is not making the trip. Though Beckham was quick to note that her business ventures prevented her from going out on the road, her Spice Sisters have revealed that they didn’t technically ask her.

“I saw Victoria recently and obviously, we’ve all been in contact. She is still very much a part of the Spice Girls, she really supports us and we really support her,” Melanie “Sporty Spice” Chisholm said during a recent appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show. “But she did raise the point that she was never actually asked. We just presumed.”

Geri Halliwell Horner (a.k.a. Ginger Spice) admitted that they “knew” she wouldn’t want to be involved because she’d “moved on” with her fashion empire.

“I spoke to her two days ago, before the announcement and she has said it for years that she just doesn’t want to do it anymore, so we knew that. She just didn’t want to do it,” she says. “She was busy with her fashion and she has moved on.”

According to Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton, touring was never exactly Beckham’s favorite thing. “We realized that a while back that she didn’t enjoy that so much.”

Halliwell Horner says there’s no hard feelings between the five friends. “The philosophy of us lot is that we are a band, on and off the stage and we care each other, we support each other and we support her and she has been a huge part of our lives and we care about her so it’s all good.”

But that’s not to say that the quintet won’t ever perform together again. Melanie “Scary Spice” Brown, for one, is keeping the faith!

“I’m always hopeful. I love the Spice Girls, they are my girls and I would love nothing better than all five of us to be together so I always put it out there but I’m happy with four too.”