Spice Girls' Mel B Is Engaged to Rory McPhee After 3 Years of Dating: 'It Was Very Romantic'

Melanie "Mel B" Brown's "romantic" proposal from boyfriend Rory McPhee included rose petals, a ring and happy tears

By
Published on October 29, 2022 12:21 PM
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 10: Mel B attends the MEN Pride of Manchester Awards 2022 at Kimpton Clocktower Hotel on May 10, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Melanie "Mel B" Brown will soon be heading down the aisle!

The Spice Girls member, 47, appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox in the U.K. on Friday, when she dished about the details of her recent engagement to her boyfriend of three years, hair stylist Rory McPhee.

Sporting her signature animal print, Brown cozied up to her friend, comedian Ruby Wax, who asked her about the engagement.

"He said, 'I love you, you're my best friend and I want to spend the rest of my life with you,' " Brown recapped, then noting that McPhee, 36, popped the question while they were on a getaway in Berkshire.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"There were rose petals everywhere, a log fire, a hotel — which was Cliveden. It was very romantic. I love flowers," she added to Wax.

McPhee, who worked with Brown on this season of The Masked Singer, often posts hairstyles he gives his now-fiancee on his Instagram account.

Representatives for Brown did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The pop star was previously married to Jimmy Gulzar from 1998 to 2000, and the pair have a daughter, Phoenix Chi, 23. Brown was also married to Stephen Belafonte from 2007 to 2017, and together they share custody of daughter Madison, 10.

Brown was also in a prior relationship with Eddie Murphy, whom she shares a daughter, Angel Iris, 15, with.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 26: Mel B attends the Women's Aid "Love Should Not Hurt" NFT Art Launch, part of the Come Together to End Domestic Abuse campaign, at Blacks Club on July 26, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Brown and her daughters shared a hilarious interaction on Instagram in July, when the girls couldn't identify their famous mother's own music.

As she read lyrics to the Spice Girls' 1997 hit "Who Do You Think You Are" to her girls, Madison guessed the singer was Lady Gaga, before then suggesting it was Adele.

"My kids have no clue when it comes to Spice Girl Songs," Brown wrote as a caption on one of the Instagram clips.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Angel, however, went on to encourage Madison to sing the next line, as Brown continued with more lyrics. Angel finally realized the answer, yelling, "It's you, it's the Spice Girls!" as Madison smiled.

"So spice girls may have sold over 100 million records but I think I need to buy one more album for my kids," she captioned the follow-up clip, along with a cheeky emoji.

Related Articles
SPECIAL FORCES: THE ULTIMATE TEST (WT). Celebrity recruits in SPECIAL FORCES: THE ULTIMATE TEST (WT) premiering Jan. 2023 on FOX. © 2022 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX.
Kate Gosselin and Jamie Lynn Spears Face the 'Toughest Test of Their Lives' in Boot Camp Reality Series
Victoria Beckham, Mel C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Mel B from The Spice Girls
Victoria Beckham Is Down for a Hologram Spice Girls Tour but 'Couldn't Commit' to Stage Return
Krystal Nielson Engaged to Boyfriend Miles Bowles
'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum Krystal Nielson Is Engaged to Miles Bowles: 'For All the Right Reasons'
AnnaSophia Robb got marries Trevor Paul
AnnaSophia Robb Shares All the Details on Her Wedding Dress: 'It Felt Very Grace Kelly'
Mel B's Daughters Don't Recognize Her Spice Girls Hit Song
Mel B Reveals Her Daughters Can't Identify a Famous Spice Girls Song: 'My Kids Have No Clue'
spice girls
Mel C Says Spice Girls Are 'Always Working' on Victoria Beckham for Reunion: 'It Is Our Dream'
Prince Charles and the Spice Girls.
Mel C Says Spice Girls' Meeting with Prince Charles in the '90s Is 'Even More Naughty' Now He's King
Tamron Hall and Mel C. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjJKipZAjGJ/ Tamron Hall/Instagram
Watch Tamron Hall 'Audition' for the Spice Girls by Performing 'Wannabe' with Mel C 
Victoria Beckham, Mel C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Mel B from The Spice Girls
Mel C Says Spice Girls Success Led to Depression, Eating Disorders: 'I Was Quite Unwell'
Mel C
Mel C Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted the Night Before the Spice Girls' First Concert
Mel C instagram
Girl Power! Mel C and Geri Halliwell Horner Spice Up to Watch England Win Women's Euro 2022
Teen Mom's Leah Messer Is Engaged to Jaylan Mobley: 'I Couldn't Imagine Myself Being Anywhere Else' Credit: Vision Stream Productions
'Teen Mom' 's Leah Messer Is Engaged to Jaylan Mobley: 'I Couldn't Imagine Myself Being Anywhere Else'
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 10: Mel B attends the MEN Pride of Manchester Awards 2022 at Kimpton Clocktower Hotel on May 10, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Mel B Gets Birthday Love from All the Other Spice Girls as She Turns 47: 'It's Good to Celebrate'
Michelle Branch
Michelle Branch Separates from Patrick Carney After 3 Years of Marriage: 'I Am Totally Devastated'
David Beckham/Instagram Victoria Bekham Karaoke https://www.instagram.com/p/CgXTZEOIZTZ/
Victoria Beckham Channels Her Inner Posh as She Performs Spice Girls Karaoke on Vacation
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding
Britney Spears Celebrates 2 Months of Being Married to Sam Asghari: 'Very, Very, Very Special'