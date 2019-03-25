Mel B Claims She Had Sex with Spice Girls Bandmate Geri Halliwell: 'She's Going to Hate Me'

Melanie “Mel B” Brown is claiming that she had sex with her Spice Girls bandmate Geri Halliwell during their time together in the beloved group.

The singer and America’s Got Talent judge, 43, made the apparent confession during a taping of Piers Morgan’s upcoming Life Stories series — a clip of which was released by Good Morning Britain on Monday morning.

Rumors have long swirled that Brown and Halliwell had a romantic connection, and that appeared to be enough to drive Morgan’s questioning.

In the preview, he grills Brown about the gossip. “You were coming here to be brutally honest,” he says, quoting the title of Brown’s book. “Did or didn’t you sleep with Geri Halliwell? Did you sleep with her?’ “

Brown attempts to play coy. “Yeah, we all slept in a bed together, but not like that,” she says, adding that Halliwell, “had great boobs.”

Eventually, Brown caves in and nods her head yes. “[Geri’s] going to hate me for this because she’s so posh in her country house with her husband,” adds Brown of Halliwell, who married motorsport racer Christian Horner in 2015.

Reps for Halliwell, 46, and Brown had no comment to PEOPLE, but another Spice Girl — Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm — was in Morgan’s audience for the taping and says she was unaware of Brown and Halliwell’s alleged affair.

“I don’t know anything,” she says. “I don’t. This is all new to me.”

EXCLUSIVE: In @piersmorgan’s Life Stories, Mel B revealed she slept with bandmate Geri Horner in the mid-nineties. pic.twitter.com/PQoAXlt9uE — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 25, 2019

Brown’s claim comes weeks before she and Halliwell are set to embark on a new Spice Girls tour.

The Brit Pop legends announced the limited stadium tour back in November 2018 with an elaborate video reveal shared to the Spice Girls’ Twitter account, in which the ladies staged a global television takeover. It’ll mark the first time the group has reunited since their high-profile turn during the closing of the Olympic Games in London in 2012.

Both Brown and Halliwell will be joined on the road by fellow Spice Girls Chisholm, 45, and Emma Bunton, 43.

The world-famous quintet will be a foursome this time around, though. Missing in action is Victoria Beckham, who is unable to participate due to other business commitments, including her fashion line.

“Being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish my girls so much love and fun as they go back on tour,” the 44-year-old mogul said in a statement. “I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!”

Though Beckham won’t be there, there are no hard feelings between the five friends.

“The philosophy of us lot is that we are a band, on and off the stage and we care each other, we support each other and we support her and she has been a huge part of our lives and we care about her so it’s all good,” Halliwell explained during a November appearance on the The Jonathan Ross Show.

“I spoke to her two days ago, before the announcement and she has said it for years that she just doesn’t want to do it anymore, so we knew that,” Halliwell, who famously split from the Spice Girls in 1998, also said. “She just didn’t want to do it. She was busy with her fashion and she has moved on.”

That’s not to say that the quintet won’t ever perform together again. Brown told Ross she’s keeping the faith!

“I’m always hopeful,” Brown said. “I love the Spice Girls, they are my girls and I would love nothing better than all five of us to be together so I always put it out there but I’m happy with four too.”