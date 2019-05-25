The Show Has Begun! The Spice Girls Kick Off 13-Date Reunion Tour in Dublin

What we really, really want is finally here.

The Spice Girls kicked off their reunion tour on Friday night at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland. Baby (Emma Bunton), Scary (Melanie “Mel B” Brown), Sporty (Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm) and Ginger (Geri Halliwell Horner) performed several fan favorite songs, including “Wannabe,” “Say You’ll Be There” and “Spice Up Your Life,” according to multiple reports.

Victoria Beckham, a.k.a. Posh Spice, is not participating in the tour in order to focus on her fashion label, but that isn’t stopping her from supporting her girls ahead of the show.

“Good luck to the girls today as they start their tour!” she captioned a throwback photo of the group on tour back in the band’s heyday. Beckham, 44, added the hashtag #FriendshipNeverEnds, referencing the song “Wannabe,” and tagged her former bandmates.

“Thanks honey! We’ll miss you✌🏼 #friendshipneverends ❤️,” Chisholm, 45, commented.

After months of rumors and speculation, the ’90s Brit Pop legends announced that they will embark on a stadium tour in 2019 in November. The 13-date trek, which is currently slated only for the United Kingdom, will mark the first time the group has reunited since their high-profile turn during the closing of the Olympic Games in London back in 2012.

The big news came in the form of an elaborate video reveal shared to the Spice Girls’ Twitter account, in which the ladies staged a global television takeover.

“It’s time to spice things up all over again!!!!! I can’t wait to perform to our forever supporting fans and a whole new spice generation,” Bunton, 43, said in a statement.

Horner, 46, who famously split from the Spice Girls in 1998, also expressed her joy. “I am so excited, together we celebrate girl power with our fans and the next generation and everyone is welcome,” she shared in the announcement. “Hold tight it’s gonna be fun.”

Beckham also wished the girls luck after news of the tour broke.

“Being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish my girls so much love and fun as they go back on tour,” the 44-year-old mogul said in the statement. “I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!”

Despite her absence, there seem to be no hard feelings among her Spice sisters. Brown, 43, celebrated last Halloween at Heidi Klum‘s 19th Annual Halloween Party in New York City by donning a cut-out of Beckham’s face and a black mini dress, and holding a jokey sign reading, “No I am not going on tour.”

The reunion tour will continue with 12 more shows throughout the United Kingdom. Their next stop is Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on May 27.