The Spice Girls' Emma Bunton Reveals She Once Threw up in Mel B's Mouth After a Night Out

The Spice Girls are back and reminiscing about all of their memories — even the very unpleasant ones!

On Wednesday, the band — who recently announced they will embark on a stadium tour in 2019 — stopped by the Heart FM Breakfast show in London, which Emma Bunton (a.k.a. Baby Spice) co-hosts alongside Jamie Theakston.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

During the visit, the girls were asked to participate in a game to determine how well they knew each other. And immediately off the bat, Mel B (a.k.a. Scary Spice) was reminded of an extremely unfortunate incident that saw Baby Spice vomited into her mouth.

Emma, 42, nervously giggled as she provided a cringe-worthy explanation of the nauseating ordeal.

“We were in America, we’d gone out for some drinks and we were on our way home in the car and I did feel very ill because I’d eaten something weird and had a few drinks,” she confessed.

“I was sick out the window but it blew…” Emma continued before Mel B, 43, finally remembered and interjected with, “Yeah, I do remember that, it blew into my mouth!”

As the girls reminisced and laughed together, Emma jokingly argued that Mel B’s frequent talking was to blame for the horrifying experience.

“Well, because she was still talking! If she had kept her mouth shut for five minutes, it might not have blown in,” she said.

Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner at Heart Breakfast show PA Images/Sipa

After months of rumors and speculation, the ’90s Brit Pop legends announced last week that they will embark on a stadium tour in 2019.

The six-date tour, which is currently slated only for the United Kingdom, will mark the first time the group has reunited on stage since their high-profile performance during the closing of the Olympic Games in London back in 2012.

However, the world-famous quintet will be a foursome this time around. Victoria Beckham (a.k.a. Posh Spice) is unable to participate due to other business commitments, including her fashion line.

The Spice Girls Tim Roney/Getty Images

“Being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish my girls so much love and fun as they go back on tour,” the 44-year-old mogul said in the statement. “I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!”

The big news came last week in the form of an elaborate video reveal shared to the Spice Girls’ Twitter account, in which the ladies staged a global television takeover.

RELATED VIDEO: Spice Up Your Life! London Opens Spice Girls Exhibition