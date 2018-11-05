Viva Forever! The Spice Girls (Minus Posh) Announce 2019 U.K. Stadium Tour

The Spice Girls have given their fans what they really, really want — a new tour!

After months of rumors and speculation, the ’90s Brit Pop legends announced on Monday that they will embark on a stadium tour in 2019. The six-date trek, which is currently slated only for the United Kingdom, will mark the first time the group has reunited since their high-profile turn during the closing of the Olympic Games in London back in 2012.

The big news came in the form of an elaborate video reveal shared to the Spice Girls’ Twitter account, in which the ladies staged a global television takeover.

“It’s time to spice things up all over again!!!!! I can’t wait to perform to our forever supporting fans and a whole new spice generation,” Emma Bunton (a.k.a. Baby Spice) said in a statement.

Geri Halliwell Horner, who famously split from the Spice Girls in 1998, also expressed her joy. “I am so excited, together we celebrate girl power with our fans and the next generation and everyone is welcome,” she shared in the announcement. “Hold tight it’s gonna be fun.”

However, the world-famous quintet will be a foursome this time around. Victoria Beckham (a.k.a. Posh Spice) is unable to participate due to other business commitments, including her fashion line.

“Being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish my girls so much love and fun as they go back on tour,” the 44-year-old mogul said in the statement. “I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!”

Beckham posted a longer note on Instagram, writing, “Today marks a special day for the girls as they announce the first tour dates since we performed together in 2012!”

Despite her absence, there seem to be no hard feelings among her Spice sisters. Melanie Brown celebrated Halloween last week at Heidi Klum‘s 19th Annual Halloween Party in New York City by donning a cut-out of Beckham’s face and a black mini dress, and holding a jokey sign reading, “No I am not going on tour.”

Meanwhile, her pal Gary Madatyan channeled Beckham’s husband David in a soccer jersey and hoisted a sign that read “Please Please Please Do It for the Spice Fans Bitch.”

Pop singer Jess Glynne has been tapped to serve as the Spice Girls’ opening act on the upcoming tour.

ARE YOU MAD! I’m Joining @spicegirls ON TOUR! Y’all best come through cause this stadium tour is gonna kick OFF! 💙 https://t.co/3C0J2H5kWo — Jess Glynne (@JessGlynne) November 5, 2018

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. British local time, 5:30 a.m. EST.