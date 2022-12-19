The Specials Frontman Terry Hall Dead at 63 After 'Brief Illness': 'Most Genuine of Souls'

"Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls," the band's statement announcing his death read

Published on December 19, 2022 09:32 PM
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 07: Terry Hall of The Specials performs on stage at Usher Hall on September 07, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns)
Terry Hall. Photo: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

Terry Hall, the frontman for the British ska revival band The Specials has died at 63.

In a statement posted on The Special's Instagram account on Monday, the band announced that Hall had died following a "brief illness."

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced. Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls," the statement began.

"His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life… the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity. Terry often left the stage at the end of The Specials' life-affirming shows with three words… 'Love Love Love' "

The statement concluded, "We would ask that everyone respect the family's privacy at this very sad time.🖤"

Hall formed The Specials in 1977 and he served as the lead vocalist until 1981, before returning for a reunion in 2008 up until his death, according to Rolling Stone.

The group's latest release was Encore in 2019. Later, he opened up about how the pandemic affected his mental health and brought the band's comeback to a halt.

"The arrival of the pandemic affected me enormously," Hall told The Quietus in 2021. "I spent around three months trying to figure out what was going on. I couldn't write a single word. I spent the time trying to figure out how not to die."

He then decided to record an album of covers with the band inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement titled Protest Songs 1924-2012 and released it in October 2021, according to The Quietus.

The Specials performing at the Hope and Anchor, London 1980. L-R Neville Staple, Terry Hall. (Photo by David Corio/Redferns)
The Specials. David Corio/Redferns

Meanwhile, their greatest hits included "Ghost Town," "Gangsters" and "Too Much Too Young."

Hall was also a member of Colourfield and Fun Boy Three, which he formed with his Specials bandmate Neville Staple and Lynval Golding after he left The Specials in 1981. He later was a part of groups called Terry, Blair, Anouchka and Vegas, NME reports.

Jane Wiedlin — who Hall previously had a romantic relationship and collaborated with — paid tribute to Hall on social media, writing that she was "gutted to hear of the passing of Terry Hall."

"He was a lovely, sensitive, talented and unique person. Our extremely brief romance resulted in the song Our Lips Are Sealed, which will forever tie us together in music history. Terrible news to hear this," she continued.

Hall is survived by his wife Lindy Heymann, a director, and his three sons — two of which he shares with ex Jeannette Hall, according to BBC.

