Soulja Boy Sentenced to 240 Days in Jail for Violating Weapons Probation: Report 

Soulja Boy will spend the next eight months behind bars.

The “Crank That” rapper was sentenced to 240 days in jail and 265 days of community service on Tuesday for violating his weapons probation earlier this year, TMZ reports.

According to the outlet, a Los Angeles judge told Soulja (whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way) that he originally considered sentencing him to two years in state prison but decided to give him some leniency due to the business opportunities that he’s missing out on. Soulja — who has been held in a Los Angeles jail without bail since April 11 — was reportedly given credit for 40 days served.

A representative for Soulja, 28, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment regarding his sentencing.

Soulja’s probation stems from his 2014 arrest on charges of carrying a loaded gun in public, according to USA Today.

The outlet reports that his probation was extended following a December 2016 arrest when he allegedly was found in possession of another firearm.

After the arrest, Soulja faced two counts of felony weapons possession charges and one misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property. In April 2017, the rapper pled no contest and cut a deal which called for five years of probation and 240 days of community service.

Then in February 2019, police raided Soulja’s home to investigate a claim that he had kidnapped and assaulted his ex-girlfriend. While there, they allegedly found ammunition in his home, which was a violation of his probation.

Soulja was arrested in March for the parole violations related to the police raid, but he was released shortly after on his own recognizance, according to The Blast.

On April 11, a judge ruled that Soulja had violated his probation related to weapon charges based on the February raid. Additionally, the judge also said he violated his probation by allegedly trying to falsify evidence that he completed mandatory community service he was sentenced, The Blast reported.

Soulja will begin his sentence immediately.