Soulja Boy Accuses Rappers of 'Saying Nothing' to Defend Megan Thee Stallion After Tory Lanez Verdict

Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020 during a trial held last month

By
Published on January 10, 2023 05:25 PM
Soulja Boy Accuses Rappers of 'Saying Nothing' to Defend Megan Thee Stallion After Tory Lanez Verdict
Soulja Boy and Megan Thee Stallion. Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty, Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Soulja Boy is speaking out in support of Megan Thee Stallion after Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting her in July 2020 during a trial held last month.

During an Instagram Live streamed earlier this week and shared via social media, the "Crank That" rapper slammed Lanez for the crime and criticized the rap community at-large for not showing support for the "Body" rapper throughout the recent trial.

"Y'all n----s out here shooting bitches now?" said Soulja Boy, 32, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way. "And ain't nobody saying nothing? I'm the only n---- in the whole rap game that's going to say something? Okay, cool. Well, f--- you, Tory Lanez, you a bitch."

Leading up to the trial, several rappers spoke publicly in support of Lanez, 30, or accused Megan of lying about the incident. On Drake and 21 Savage's recent song "Circo Loco," the 36-year-old "Hotline Bling" performer appeared to reference the situation and imply that she made the shooting up.

"This bitch lie 'bout getting shots / But she still a stallion," Drake raps on the track. "She don't even get the joke / But she still smiling."

Elsewhere in his IG Live, Soulja Boy spoke out against such rappers. "Y'all straight sat there, watched that man shoot a bitch, and y'all ain't say s---," he said. "Y'all n----s lame as f---. Y'all n----s ain't say s---. Y'all let that n---- just shoot that bitch. F--- Tory Lanez."

In December, a jury convicted Lanez on all three charges — assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion
Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion. Jerod Harris/Getty, Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

The rapper, born Daystar Peterson, will be sentenced Feb. 28. The convictions may carry up to 22 years and eight months in prison.

While Soulja Boy is standing up for Megan, however, the "Kiss Me Thru the Phone" musician has also been accused of violence against a woman.

In a lawsuit filed in January 2021 in Los Angeles and obtained by PEOPLE, a woman who worked as his former personal assistant accused him of multiple instances of sexual assault. The woman, who filed as "Jane Doe," also claimed Soulja held her hostage, subjected her to a hostile work environment and failed to pay her wages she earned. The lawsuit is still pending.

