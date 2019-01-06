Soulja Boy was involved in a car accident on Saturday night after heavy rain caused dangerous mudslides and floods in Southern California.

“Was involved in a very bad car accident last night due to a flash flood and mud slide,” he wrote early Sunday in a since-deleted tweet.

The rapper, 28, then retweeted a photo of the mudslides in Malibu, California, adding, “My car got stuck too almost went into the ocean,” along with a prayer emoji.

My car got stuck too almost went into the ocean 🙏🏾 https://t.co/ks4HlrsS9u — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) January 6, 2019

Rainfall in Southern California this weekend triggered an onslaught of mudslides and flash flooding across the area, causing road closures and accidents right before Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony in Los Angeles, NBC Los Angeles reported.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

The burn areas of the Woolsey Fire, one of the large wildfires that terrorized Southern California last fall, are especially at risk.

According to the City of Malibu, the Pacific Coast Highway was shut north of the L.A.-Ventura County line due to flooding, while lanes at Mulholland Highway were closed due to mudslides. Flash flood warnings were issued Saturday night across Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

The City of Malibu urged residents to act safely in a post on their website: “Residents and motorists should be extra cautious and watch for mud, rocks, and other debris in roadways, particularly in canyons and the burn areas.”