H.E.R., Chris Brown and Beyoncé Lead Nominations for 2020 Soul Train Music Awards
The big night is hosted by Iconic best friend duo and Martin stars Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold
It's time to recognize great music and the stars behind those beloved tunes once again!
To close out Thanksgiving weekend, the 2020 Soul Train Music Awards presented by BET will air Sunday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. on BET, BET Her, VH1 and MTV2.
Iconic best friend duo and Martin stars Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold will host the show — the singers are also co-producers of the star-studded event. The annual celebration honors some of the biggest artists in the soul, R&B and hip-hop music genres.
This year, Grammy-winner H.E.R. is the most nominated musician of the night with eight nominations including best R&B/soul artist and video of the year. Chris Brown is the second top contender with seven nods including album/mixtape of the year and song of the year. The 'Poppin'' hitmaker is also up for video of the year with rap star Young Thug for their mega song "Go Crazy."
Tied for third-most nominated artists of the evening are Beyoncé and Young Thug with six nods each including both song and video of the year. Following closely behind them are sister duo Chloe x Halle, Summer Walker and Usher who are in the running for five awards each. Up next is rap star YG with four nominations. Brandy and PJ Morton round out the night's leading stars and could win three awards each.
The Soul Train Music Awards will feature a fun-filled lineup of exciting performances from some of the biggest Black stars in the industry. The annual ceremony aims to showcase Soul Train’s impact on music and dance from the '70s to today.
International viewers can catch the show as it simulcasts on the following networks: BET Africa on Nov. 29 at 3 a.m. CAT; BET France on Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:50 p.m. CET; and BET UK and BET South Korea on Dec. 2 at 9 p.m. GMT and 9 p.m. KST.
Here is the complete list of nominees!
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
BEYONCÉ, BLUE IVY, SAINT JHN & WIZKID – BROWN SKIN GIRL
CHLOE X HALLE – DO IT
CHRIS BROWN – GO CRAZY FEAT. YOUNG THUG
H.E.R. – SLIDE FEAT. YG
LIZZO – GOOD AS HELL
SKIP MARLEY & H.E.R. – SLOW DOWN
SONG OF THE YEAR
BEYONCÉ – BLACK PARADE
CHLOE X HALLE – DO IT
CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG – GO CRAZY
H.E.R. FEAT. YG – SLIDE
SUMMER WALKER & USHER – COME THRU
USHER FEAT. ELLA MAI – DON’T WASTE MY TIME
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
BRANDY – B7
CHLOE X HALLE – UNGODLY HOUR
CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG – SLIME & B
JHENÉ AIKO – CHILOMBO
SUMMER WALKER – OVER IT
THE WEEKND – AFTER HOURS
BEST NEW ARTIST
GIVEON
LAYTON GREENE
LONR.
SAINT JHN
SNOH AALEGRA
VICTORIA MONÉT
SOUL TRAIN CERTIFIED AWARD
BRANDY
FANTASIA
KELLY ROWLAND
LEDISI
MONICA
PJ MORTON
BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST
ALICIA KEYS
BEYONCÉ
BRANDY
H.E.R.
JHENÉ AIKO
SUMMER WALKER
BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST
ANDERSON .PAAK
CHARLIE WILSON
CHRIS BROWN
PJ MORTON
THE WEEKND
USHER
BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
BEBE WINANS
KIRK FRANKLIN
KORYN HAWTHORNE
MARVIN SAPP
PJ MORTON
THE CLARK SISTERS
RHYTHM & BARS
CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP
DABABY FEAT. RODDY RICCH – ROCKSTAR
DJ KHALED FEAT. DRAKE – POPSTAR
DRAKE FEAT. LIL DURK – LAUGH NOW CRY LATER
MEGAN THEE STALLION – SAVAGE
RODDY RICCH – THE BOX
THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD
BLACK PARADE – WRITTEN BY: AKIL KING, BEYONCÉ KNOWLES CARTER, BRITTANY CONEY, DENISIA ANDREWS, DEREK JAMES DIXIE, KIM “KAYDENCE” KRYSIUK, RICKIE CASO TICE, SHAWN CARTER, STEPHEN BRAY (BEYONCÉ)
DO IT – WRITTEN BY: CHLOE BAILEY, HALLE BAILEY, SCOTT STORCH, VICTORIA MONÉT, VINCENT VAN DEN ENDE, ANTON KUHL (CHLOE X HALLE)
GO CRAZY – WRITTEN BY: CAMERON DEVAUN MURPHY, CHRISTOPHER BROWN, DOUNIA AZNOU, JEFFREY LAMAR WILLIAMS, JOHNNY KELVIN, KANIEL CASTANEDA, OMARI AKINLOLU, ORVILLE HALL, PATRIZIO PIGLIAPOCO, PHILLIP PRICE, SAID AZNOU, SORAYA BENJELLOUN, TRÈ SAMUELS, TURRELL SIMS, WAYNE SAMUELS, ZAKARIA KHARBOUCH (CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG)
I CAN’T BREATHE – WRITTEN BY: H.E.R. (H.E.R.)