H.E.R., Chris Brown and Beyoncé Lead Nominations for 2020 Soul Train Music Awards

The big night is hosted by Iconic best friend duo and Martin stars Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold

It's time to recognize great music and the stars behind those beloved tunes once again!

To close out Thanksgiving weekend, the 2020 Soul Train Music Awards presented by BET will air Sunday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. on BET, BET Her, VH1 and MTV2.

Iconic best friend duo and Martin stars Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold will host the show — the singers are also co-producers of the star-studded event. The annual celebration honors some of the biggest artists in the soul, R&B and hip-hop music genres.

This year, Grammy-winner H.E.R. is the most nominated musician of the night with eight nominations including best R&B/soul artist and video of the year. Chris Brown is the second top contender with seven nods including album/mixtape of the year and song of the year. The 'Poppin'' hitmaker is also up for video of the year with rap star Young Thug for their mega song "Go Crazy."

Tied for third-most nominated artists of the evening are Beyoncé and Young Thug with six nods each including both song and video of the year. Following closely behind them are sister duo Chloe x Halle, Summer Walker and Usher who are in the running for five awards each. Up next is rap star YG with four nominations. Brandy and PJ Morton round out the night's leading stars and could win three awards each.

The Soul Train Music Awards will feature a fun-filled lineup of exciting performances from some of the biggest Black stars in the industry. The annual ceremony aims to showcase Soul Train’s impact on music and dance from the '70s to today.

International viewers can catch the show as it simulcasts on the following networks: BET Africa on Nov. 29 at 3 a.m. CAT; BET France on Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:50 p.m. CET; and BET UK and BET South Korea on Dec. 2 at 9 p.m. GMT and 9 p.m. KST.

Here is the complete list of nominees!

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

BEYONCÉ, BLUE IVY, SAINT JHN & WIZKID – BROWN SKIN GIRL

CHLOE X HALLE – DO IT

CHRIS BROWN – GO CRAZY FEAT. YOUNG THUG

H.E.R. – SLIDE FEAT. YG

LIZZO – GOOD AS HELL

SKIP MARLEY & H.E.R. – SLOW DOWN

SONG OF THE YEAR

BEYONCÉ – BLACK PARADE

CHLOE X HALLE – DO IT

CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG – GO CRAZY

H.E.R. FEAT. YG – SLIDE

SUMMER WALKER & USHER – COME THRU

USHER FEAT. ELLA MAI – DON’T WASTE MY TIME

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

BRANDY – B7

CHLOE X HALLE – UNGODLY HOUR

CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG – SLIME & B

JHENÉ AIKO – CHILOMBO

SUMMER WALKER – OVER IT

THE WEEKND – AFTER HOURS

BEST NEW ARTIST

GIVEON

LAYTON GREENE

LONR.

SAINT JHN

SNOH AALEGRA

VICTORIA MONÉT

SOUL TRAIN CERTIFIED AWARD

BRANDY

FANTASIA

KELLY ROWLAND

LEDISI

MONICA

PJ MORTON

BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST

ALICIA KEYS

BEYONCÉ

BRANDY

H.E.R.

JHENÉ AIKO

SUMMER WALKER

BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST

ANDERSON .PAAK

CHARLIE WILSON

CHRIS BROWN

PJ MORTON

THE WEEKND

USHER

BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

BEBE WINANS

KIRK FRANKLIN

KORYN HAWTHORNE

MARVIN SAPP

PJ MORTON

THE CLARK SISTERS

RHYTHM & BARS

CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP

DABABY FEAT. RODDY RICCH – ROCKSTAR

DJ KHALED FEAT. DRAKE – POPSTAR

DRAKE FEAT. LIL DURK – LAUGH NOW CRY LATER

MEGAN THEE STALLION – SAVAGE

RODDY RICCH – THE BOX

THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD

BLACK PARADE – WRITTEN BY: AKIL KING, BEYONCÉ KNOWLES CARTER, BRITTANY CONEY, DENISIA ANDREWS, DEREK JAMES DIXIE, KIM “KAYDENCE” KRYSIUK, RICKIE CASO TICE, SHAWN CARTER, STEPHEN BRAY (BEYONCÉ)

DO IT – WRITTEN BY: CHLOE BAILEY, HALLE BAILEY, SCOTT STORCH, VICTORIA MONÉT, VINCENT VAN DEN ENDE, ANTON KUHL (CHLOE X HALLE)

GO CRAZY – WRITTEN BY: CAMERON DEVAUN MURPHY, CHRISTOPHER BROWN, DOUNIA AZNOU, JEFFREY LAMAR WILLIAMS, JOHNNY KELVIN, KANIEL CASTANEDA, OMARI AKINLOLU, ORVILLE HALL, PATRIZIO PIGLIAPOCO, PHILLIP PRICE, SAID AZNOU, SORAYA BENJELLOUN, TRÈ SAMUELS, TURRELL SIMS, WAYNE SAMUELS, ZAKARIA KHARBOUCH (CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG)