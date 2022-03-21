The Romanian-born songstress is paving her way through the pop and EDM music scene

Sorana Drops Acoustic Version of 'redruM' to Demonstrate the 'Rawness' of the Heartbreak Anthem

This electric princess is getting sentimental.

On Monday, Sorana, the Romanian-born singer released a stripped-down version of her debut EDM track with DJ David Guetta titled "redruM" — and she's put a new meaning to the heartbreak anthem.

"I wanted everyone to hear 'redruM' stripped to the core so I can showcase the rawness of the song's emotion," Sorana tells PEOPLE of the single.

Along with the new version, the songstress released a brand-new piano-backed performance video where she belts out the heartbreak lyrics in the studio.

Sorana Sorana | Credit: Brian Ziff

The song tells the story of two people falling in love with the same person.

"What goes around comes back around/Sorry that he chose me now," she sings. "What goes around comes back around/Can't you hear, she's crying out."

"In the end, one will be happy in love and the other one will be heartbroken. In the lyrics, I compare the pain of heartbreak to a murder because in my experience, heartbreaks have been tough and hard to get over," Sorana said in a press release, following the song's release.

She continued, "The song is an ironic take on how people dramatically react to heartbreak. Love comes and goes so we might as well enjoy it while it lasts."

Sorana Credit: Brian Ziff

Originally an upbeat EDM track, Sorana released the single in January and has since released a MistaJam remix, as well as a Robin Schulz remix to follow.

Sorana got her start as a songwriter, with credits in smash hits like "Heartbreak Anniversary" and "Takeaway." After leaving her home in Romania to kick start her career, the singer is now making waves with her debut single and signature glowing braids.