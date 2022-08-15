People.com Entertainment Music Sophie Turner Wishes 'My Love' Joe Jonas a Happy 33rd Birthday with Sweet Photo "A few Birthday drinks were had," Joe Jonas captioned a video of himself and his fellow Jonas Brothers getting drunk as they celebrated his 33rd birthday By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 15, 2022 08:58 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: sophiet/Instagram Joe Jonas is another year older and surrounded by just as much love. The Grammy Award nominee marked his 33rd birthday on Monday with some celebratory messages from his loved ones, including wife Sophie Turner, who shared a cute photo of the two of them in a sweet embrace. "Happy birthday my love," Turner, 26, wrote on her Instagram Story with the snapshot. Joe Jonas Says There's an 'Adjustment Period' to Balancing Career and Family: 'Learning as I Go' nickjonas/Instagram The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, shares 2-year-old daughter Willa Jonas, and welcomed their second daughter last month. Joe previously enjoyed some libations with his fellow Jonas Brothers and some friends as he celebrated his birthday, sharing a hilarious video checking in with them throughout the night as they continued to get more intoxicated. "A few Birthday drinks were had," he wrote in the caption. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. In June, the birthday boy and his brothers spoke to PEOPLE about how the trio makes an effort to keep up with each others' lives. priyankachopra/Instagram "We made an effort today to drive out just us and have breakfast and lunch just to connect," said Joe. "This time in our life and career, we all work quite hard to get that time at home more often, but we also prioritize time with just the three of us because we want to have a strong bond as well." It's a Girl! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Welcome Second Baby daniellejonas/Instagram His younger brother, Nick Jonas, also paid tribute with a photo of the two of them onstage. "Happy birthday @joejonas. I love you so much man," he wrote. The Jonas Brothers Are 'Better' Than They've Ever Been: 'We're Having the Time of Our Lives' Nick's wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, also got in on the virtual festivities. "Happy birthday @joejonas. Lots of love," she wrote with a photo of Joe on her Instagram Story. Older brother Kevin Jonas shared a black-and-white photo of the two of them posing against a classic convertible. "Happy birthday @joejonas love you my brother!!" he captioned the post, on which Joe commented with some red heart emojis. franklinjonas/Instagram Kevin's wife, Danielle Jonas, also posted a sweet video to her Instagram Story of their daughters Alena Rose, 8, and 5-year-old Angelina Valentina singing "Happy Birthday" to Uncle Joe. Additionally, Joe's youngest brother, Frankie Jonas, penned a sweet tribute with a photo on his Instagram Story of them holding hands. "Not only is today special because Claim to Fame is on, but also..." he started. RELATED VIDEO: Jonas Brothers Heat Wave! Behind the Scenes of PEOPLE's Cover Shoot "It's my awesome brother @joejonas birthday!!!" Frankie, 21, added. "You're a stud, a loving family man, and my homie 4 lyfe. Love you bro." Frankie also pointed out that it was their parents' anniversary, sharing a photo of the happy couple: "It also happens to be my amazing parents anniversary. The world is a better place because they shacked up. Such a Leo move to be born on your parents anniversary lol."