Sophie Turner Wishes 'My Love' Joe Jonas a Happy 33rd Birthday with Sweet Photo

Joe Jonas is another year older and surrounded by just as much love.

The Grammy Award nominee marked his 33rd birthday on Monday with some celebratory messages from his loved ones, including wife Sophie Turner, who shared a cute photo of the two of them in a sweet embrace.

"Happy birthday my love," Turner, 26, wrote on her Instagram Story with the snapshot.

nickjonas/Instagram

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, shares 2-year-old daughter Willa Jonas, and welcomed their second daughter last month.

Joe previously enjoyed some libations with his fellow Jonas Brothers and some friends as he celebrated his birthday, sharing a hilarious video checking in with them throughout the night as they continued to get more intoxicated. "A few Birthday drinks were had," he wrote in the caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In June, the birthday boy and his brothers spoke to PEOPLE about how the trio makes an effort to keep up with each others' lives.

priyankachopra/Instagram

"We made an effort today to drive out just us and have breakfast and lunch just to connect," said Joe. "This time in our life and career, we all work quite hard to get that time at home more often, but we also prioritize time with just the three of us because we want to have a strong bond as well."

daniellejonas/Instagram

His younger brother, Nick Jonas, also paid tribute with a photo of the two of them onstage. "Happy birthday @joejonas. I love you so much man," he wrote.

Nick's wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, also got in on the virtual festivities. "Happy birthday @joejonas. Lots of love," she wrote with a photo of Joe on her Instagram Story.

Older brother Kevin Jonas shared a black-and-white photo of the two of them posing against a classic convertible. "Happy birthday @joejonas love you my brother!!" he captioned the post, on which Joe commented with some red heart emojis.

franklinjonas/Instagram

Kevin's wife, Danielle Jonas, also posted a sweet video to her Instagram Story of their daughters Alena Rose, 8, and 5-year-old Angelina Valentina singing "Happy Birthday" to Uncle Joe.

Additionally, Joe's youngest brother, Frankie Jonas, penned a sweet tribute with a photo on his Instagram Story of them holding hands. "Not only is today special because Claim to Fame is on, but also..." he started.

RELATED VIDEO: Jonas Brothers Heat Wave! Behind the Scenes of PEOPLE's Cover Shoot

"It's my awesome brother @joejonas birthday!!!" Frankie, 21, added. "You're a stud, a loving family man, and my homie 4 lyfe. Love you bro."

Frankie also pointed out that it was their parents' anniversary, sharing a photo of the happy couple: "It also happens to be my amazing parents anniversary. The world is a better place because they shacked up. Such a Leo move to be born on your parents anniversary lol."