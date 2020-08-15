Sophie Turner Celebrates 'Baby Daddy' Joe Jonas as Priyanka Chopra and More Share Birthday Tributes

Joe Jonas is celebrating his first birthday since becoming a father.

In honor of his 31st turn around the sun on Saturday, the musician's wife Sophie Turner posted a sweet tribute.

"Happy birthday to my love/bub/baby daddy 🥵🔥😍♥️," she wrote on Instagram alongside a black-and-white photo of the pair sitting by each other's side.

He also received a number of loving birthday tributes from his family members, including sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

"Happy Birthday Joe. This photo has been 'hand picked' by yours truly," she wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a silly photo that showed the actress standing in front of a photo of the singer, pretending to pick his nose. "Have an amazing day!"

"Happy birthday @joejonas love you man. Hope you have an incredible day!!" wrote brother Kevin, as their father, Kevin Sr. added, "A HUGE #happybirthday to @joejonas. Thanks for being born on our Anniversary and making our lives incredible. Love you my son."

Acknowledging all of the sweet messages he received, Joe also shared a playful selfie on Instagram, writing "Thanks for all the love babes."

The singer’s latest birthday came just weeks after he and his wife welcomed their first child, daughter Willa.

Although the pair have yet to share any photographs of their bundle of joy, earlier this month the pair did post a selfie of themselves at home, encouraging their fans to wear masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple secretly tied the knot after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas — and two months later, the couple said "I do" again in a fairytale wedding in France.

After keeping her pregnancy private for months, Turner showed off her baby bump earlier this summer while out shopping with her husband.

In a recent interview on SiriusXM, Jonas opened up about how the couple has been laying low over the last few months amid the coronavirus pandemic.