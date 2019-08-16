Sophie Turner Surprised Joe Jonas Onstage Mid-Concert with a Cake to Sing 'Happy Birthday'

Sophie Turner helped make Joe Jonas‘ 30th birthday one to remember.

During the Jonas Brothers concert in Washington, D.C. on Thursday night, the Game of Thrones actress surprised her husband — whom she recently wed in a second marriage ceremony in France — onstage with a birthday cake. Joining Turner in singing “Happy Birthday” to Joe were his brothers and bandmates, Nick and Kevin, Kevin’s wife Danielle and the arena filled with fans.

After blowing out the candles, Joe took a big chomp of the cake and planted a frosting-covered kiss on Turner, 23.

Image zoom Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Joe Jonas Instagram

Joe shared video of the sweet moment on his Instagram with the caption, “Couldn’t have asked for a better night, thank you all so much. Nothing better than doing what I love with my loves on my birthday. #HappinessBeginsTour.”

On his Instagram Story, Joe re-posted a shot from pal Lucas Romeo showing an epic three-tiered birthday cake with the words, “Happy Birthday Joe.” On top of the sugary confection, a cake statue of Joe sits on Game of Thrones‘ famous Iron Throne with a cake statue of Turner standing beside him.

Image zoom Joe Jonas' birthday cake Joe Jonas/Instagram

Earlier on Thursday, Turner shared an adorable message about Joe on her Instagram story.

Alongside a solo shot of Joe with a beautiful sunset in the background, Turner wrote, “Happy 30th to my love and the best thing that’s ever happened to me @joejonas I love you.”

And Turner wasn’t the only family member to post for Joe’s special day. Both of his brothers Nick, 26, and Kevin, 31, also wrote kind words on social media.

“IT’s JOE’S BIRTHDAY! When we party we listen to dynamite obviously. In reality what other song is there?” Nick captioned a video on Instagram.

The video, taken during the band’s tour stop in Raleigh, shows Nick, Joe and Turner hanging out with the song “Dynamite” by Taio Cruz playing in the background.

Nick also posted a video on his Instagram story of Joe dancing with his dog, Porky Basquiat, to “Happy Birthday” by Stevie Wonder while on the band’s private plane.

Kevin didn’t forget about his younger brother’s birthday either. The elder Jonas posted a sentimental note alongside a photo of Joe rocking out onstage for his brother’s birthday.

“Happy 30th birthday to this incredible dude! @joejonas you are the man we love you so much now let’s play a show and party!!!!!” Kevin captioned the black and white photo.

The Jonas Brothers are currently on their worldwide "Happiness Begins" tour, which kicked off on Aug. 7 with a show at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

The tour marks their first in nearly a decade and follows their highly anticipated reunion and album release earlier this year. It’ll take them across the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Europe before coming to an end in February 2020.