Joe Jonas Shares Photo of His 'Best Day Ever' with Brothers and Sophie Turner Has Some Thoughts

Sophie Turner had a hilarious response to her husband Joe Jonas‘ recent Instagram post.

On Thursday, the Jonas Brothers member shared a Instagram photo with his siblings Nick and Kevin in honor of their new collaboration with Coors Light.

“Best. Day. Ever,” Jonas, 30, captioned the photo, which featured the three brothers posing in goggles and Coors Light hats while at the Coors factory in Golden, Colorado.

In the comments section of his post, Turner jokingly questioned her husband’s statement.

“Really?” the 23-year-old actress wrote. “The BEST day EVER!? Interesting ……”

The pair, who were first linked in November 2016, walked down the aisle during a lavish ceremony in France earlier this year, after they tied the knot for the first time in a Las Vegas service after the Billboard Music Awards in May.

Despite Turner’s playful comment, the couple appears to be enjoying newlywed life. One day before Jonas’ post, Turner shared a sweet photo of the two cuddled up in a pool.

“Sin city with my angel #tbt,” the Game of Thrones star captioned the image.

Turner is no stranger to cracking jokes on her social media accounts. The actress’ hilarious comment also came days after she poked fun at Instagram influencers and the “influencer life” of selling things on social media, especially diet powders and teas.

“Hey you guys, just kind of going for my influencer look today,” Turner said in a fake American accent on her Instagram Story earlier this week. The star was all bundled up in a beanie, scarf, and puffy jacket, and had a filter over the video making her cheeks extra rosy and lips extra plumped.

“Today I just wanted to promote this new powdered stuff that you put in your tea, and basically it makes you s— your brains out and is totally really really bad for me to be promoting to young women and young people everywhere but I don’t really care because I’m getting paid money for it,” Turner said, adding in a fake laugh and tossing up a peace sign with gloved fingers.

“Influencer life,” she added at the end of the video.