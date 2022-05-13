Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Relationship Timeline

Since meeting in 2016, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have already walked down the aisle twice and welcomed a baby girl together.

The Game of Thrones actress and Jonas Brothers musician first connected through Instagram DMs. While Turner didn't expect to like Jonas at first, they fell hard for each other after one evening at a British pub — and they've been inseparable ever since.

A year later, Jonas popped the question, and in 2019, the couple tied the knot twice: first in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas and later at a lavish affair in the French countryside. According to Turner, getting married only changed their relationship for the better.

"I feel as though the only thing that's changed for me is having this incredible sense of security. Just the word 'husband' and the word 'wife': they solidify the relationship. I love being married. I think it's wonderful. I'm sure we'll have our hiccups, but right now the security and the safety are everything," she told Elle.

In 2020, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, and now have their second baby on the way. Since becoming parents, the often private couple has given fans a few glimpses into their sweet family life.

From their Instagram connection to their Vegas nuptials, here's everything you need to know about Jonas and Turner's relationship.

2016: Joe Jonas slides into Sophie Turner's DMs on Instagram

Long before Jonas and Turner met in person, they had mutual friends who were trying to set them up. While their friends failed at playing matchmaker, the pair did follow each other on Instagram sometime in 2016 — and Jonas ended up sliding into Turner's DMs.

"We had a lot of mutual friends, and they'd been trying to introduce us for a long time," Turner explained, adding, "We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue."

October 2016: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner meet for the first time

Not long after connecting on Instagram, Jonas invited Turner to hang out while his tour was passing through the U.K. Turner's friends thought it would be "hilarious" and convinced her to agree.

The two arranged to meet up at a bar and, just in case Jonas was a catfish, Turner brought along her "rugby boys" to keep her safe. While she expected Jonas to "show up with security," she was pleasantly surprised when the singer arrived with a friend.

"He didn't bring security. He brought a friend, and they drank just as hard as the rest of us. I remember the two of us spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we just found a space far in the corner and we just talked. We talked for hours, and hours, and hours. And I was, like, not bored. It wasn't contrived. It wasn't small talk — it was just so easy. And soon we were, like, inseparable. I went on tour with him," Turner shared.

October 31, 2016: Joe Jonas attends a Halloween party with Sophie Turner

That same month, Jonas and Turner attended a Halloween party together. Although they didn't post about the event, a friend shared a group shot that included them both. In the snap, Turner could be seen in a bunny costume while Jonas was dressed as a dalmatian.

November 6, 2016: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are spotted at a Kings of Leon concert

Just a few days later, Turner and Jonas were spotted together for the first time in public while attending a pre-MTV Europe Music Awards Kings of Leon concert in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Fans snapped photos of the duo looking cozy together, and a concertgoer told PEOPLE they were seen kissing at the event.

November 24, 2016: Sophie Turner spends Thanksgiving weekend with Joe Jonas

At the end of November 2016, Turner and Jonas spent Thanksgiving weekend together. They kicked off the holiday with family at Mammoth Mountain in California before jetting back to Malibu for a friend's wedding a few days later. The couple was even spotted together in photo booth pictures shared by Jonas' younger brother Nick.

December 7, 2016: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are confirmed to be exclusively dating

Shortly after their holiday weekend together, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Jonas and Turner were officially dating — and had no plans to see anyone else.

"They're dating exclusively. He was playing the field, but he really likes her and is willing to settle down for her," the source shared.

Days earlier, Jonas was spotted on a stroll with Turner's parents as they enjoyed an afternoon outing in London. Later that day, Jonas and Turner were captured sharing a kiss.

January 1, 2017: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner make things Instagram official

Turner and Jonas kicked off 2017 in a big way by making their social media debut. On Instagram, Turner posted a photo of Jonas riding on the back of a boat while smoking a cigar. She simply captioned the snap, "Miami daze."

July 25, 2017: Sophie Turner opens up about their relationship for the first time

After more than half a year of dating, Turner opened up in an interview with Marie Claire UK about her relationship with Jonas for the first time. While she said she was "very happy," she added how difficult it could be to date while in the public eye.

"You do feel like you're living in a fishbowl! It's frustrating [that] it's the most mundane things that make the news — how boring! There are really no other headlines?" Turner said when asked about the relationship.

September 2017: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner adopt their dog Porky

In September 2017, Jonas and Turner expanded their family with the addition of a Siberian Husky puppy named Porky Basquiat. Turner shared the news in an Instagram post, writing, "Meet the newest addition to the krew @porkybasquiat 🐶"

Just a few months later, the couple also brought home Porky's brother Waldo Picasso.

October 15, 2017: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas announce their engagement

About a year after the couple first began dating, Jonas and Turner announced they were engaged. In matching Instagram posts, they shared a photo of Turner's hand with her engagement ring on display. Jonas captioned the image, "She said yes," while Turner fittingly wrote, "I said yes."

The couple received an outpouring of support from their famous friends and family, including Jonas' brother Nick, who wrote, "Ahh! Congratulations to my brother… and sister in law to be on your engagement. I love you both so much."

April 11, 2018: Sophie Turner opens up about being engaged

In April 2018, Turner got candid about her engagement to Jonas, explaining that it was a different kind of fulfillment than having success in her career.

"It's lovely to be engaged. Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person, like I'd find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There's a sense of peace that comes with finding your person. But there's a drive that comes with your career," she shared.

October 3, 2018: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner make their red carpet debut

Jonas and Turner finally made their red carpet debut in October 2018 at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week. The couple posed in ​​chic color-coordinated gray and black looks, and Turner even shared a snap from inside the event.

"With my love in Paris," she captioned the image.

December 2018: Sophie Turner hosts the Jonas family for Christmas in England

In late 2018, the engaged couple spent the holiday season in London alongside the entire Jonas family — including newlyweds Nick and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The festivities included a holiday meal at the Turner household, which was documented on Instagram.

"​​Family," Turner captioned the photo, where she could be seen sitting around a table with her parents as well as the Chopra and Jonas families.

March 7, 2019: Sophie Turner opens up about how Joe helped her find her happiness

In March 2019, Turner got candid in a cover story for Glamour UK about finding happiness following an "identity crisis" as a teenager. She explained that after growing up faster than she probably should have, Jonas helped her find herself again.

"A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I've fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness. That was probably the biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am — and find my happiness in things other than acting," she shared.

March 1, 2019: Sophie Turner stars in the Jonas Brothers' music video for "Sucker"

"[With Game of Thrones] you have to be done with this scene by a certain time and you have to say these words and stand at exactly these spots, because otherwise it wouldn't work. Whereas with a music video, it's just much more kind of free and loose and improvisational," she explained.

May 19, 2019: Sophie Turner reveals she and Joe Jonas once split for 24 hours

In a May 2019 interview with the Sunday Times, Turner credited Jonas for saving her life during a period where she was "very mentally unwell." She also revealed that the couple had actually secretly broken up at one point in their relationship. Thankfully, the split only lasted 24 hours before the couple knew they had to be together.

"It was the worst day of our lives. For a second we both had cold feet, then 24 hours later we were both, like, 'Never mind,' " Turner shared.

May 1, 2019: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tie the knot in Las Vegas

That same month, Jonas and Turner surprised fans when they tied the knot in a last-minute wedding at the famed A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. The couple walked down the aisle just hours after the Billboard Music Awards — and brought many of their famous friends along for the affair. While Diplo live-streamed the wedding on his Instagram, Dan + Shay provided the musical entertainment. The couple even sealed the deal with Ring Pop wedding rings.

"We had to get legally married in the states, so we thought it'd be really fun to get all of our friends, invite them out, and do an impromptu wedding. And we actually had some people that I didn't really even know that well there," Jonas later revealed to GQ.

While Jonas' brothers Nick and Kevin were there to witness the nuptials, he admits that the whole thing "blew up" in his face because he later realized he had forgotten to tell his parents about the surprise wedding.

June 29, 2019: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner get married again in France

Just a month after their Vegas wedding, Jonas and Turner jetted to France for their official ceremony and celebration. The extravagant but private affair was held at Le Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France, and only the couple's closest family and friends were in attendance. Guests included Jonas' brothers, who served as groomsmen, as well as Turner's Game of Thrones costar Maisie Williams, who was her maid of honor.

Following the wedding, Jonas and Turner remained coy about the event and chose to only share one photo with the public at the time.

June 2020: Sophie Turner is photographed with a baby bump

In June 2020, Turner was spotted with a growing baby bump while out with Jonas in Los Angeles. While they never formally announced the pregnancy, a source told PEOPLE that same month that the couple was busy prepping for the birth of their first child.

"They are definitely preparing for the baby," the source shared. "She and Joe are both very happy."

July 22, 2020: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome their daughter Willa

On July 22, 2020, Turner gave birth to the couple's first child. They waited several days to make an official announcement about the baby girl, with their reps telling PEOPLE in a statement, "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby."

While they didn't share the little girl's name at the time, TMZ reported that the new parents named their daughter Willa.

Sept. 27, 2020: Sophie Turner shares photos from her pregnancy

Two months after welcoming their daughter, Turner shared a series of photos from her pregnancy. In one snap, the actress could be seen showing off her bump while in the pool with one of the couple's dogs, while another picture showed Jonas placing his hand on Turner's stomach.

June 29, 2021: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas post never-before-seen pictures from their wedding

On the couple's second wedding anniversary, they finally shared photos from their wedding weekend in France. On Instagram, both Turner and Jonas posted pictures from inside the lavish affair, which appeared to include a DJ set from Diplo, a performance from the Jonas Brothers and one very large wedding cake.

"The best two years of my life. Love you @sophiet," Jonas wrote on Instagram, while Turner penned, "2 years as your wife holy moly I love you bub."

May 4, 2021: Joe Jonas opens up about quarantining with Sophie Turner and Willa

Almost a year after welcoming Willa, Jonas appeared on CBS This Morning and discussed how "amazing" it had been to spend time with his family during quarantine.

"It's been forced time at home … I'm always moving and traveling and touring. And to be in one place for a solid amount of time and just have my feet on the ground and be with my immediate family, is time I don't think I'll get back. I'm so thankful and grateful," Jonas shared.

September 2021: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner move to Miami

Shortly after selling their Los Angeles home, Jonas and Turner picked up their small family and moved to Miami — although Turner later told Elle UK she would ultimately like to live in England.

"We're very lucky to live in Miami. We have good weather and live by the water," she shared, adding, "I really love living in America but, for my mental health, I have to be around my friends and my family. And also for my daughter – I would love her to get the education and school life that I was so lucky to have. England would ideally be the final destination, but [Joe] might take quite a bit of convincing!"

October 25, 2021: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner celebrate the 5th anniversary of their first date

In October 2021, Jonas shared a sweet montage on TikTok to commemorate the five-year anniversary of meeting Turner for the first time. In the video, the couple could be seen celebrating the milestone with a night out while "Hesitate," the song Jonas wrote for Turner, played in the background.

May 2, 2022: Sophie Turner shows off her baby bump at the Met Gala with Joe Jonas

In May 2022, the couple stepped out on the Met Gala red carpet together. At the time, Turner had yet to officially announce that she was pregnant with the couple's second child, but she was photographed cradling her baby bump at the event.

May 3, 2022: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas confirm they're expecting baby number two

Just a day later, Turner officially confirmed the news that she and Jonas were expecting their second baby. While speaking about her love of being a mother with Elle UK, Turner revealed that the couple was getting ready for the arrival of a new addition.